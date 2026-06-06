UN Committee Chairmanship: AGNES Says Ibrahim’s Election Signals Nigeria’s Rising Global Influence

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (AGNES) has described the election of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, as Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly Fifth Committee as a reflection of the country’s growing influence within the global diplomatic community.

AGNES said Ibrahim’s emergence to head the committee, which oversees the budgetary and administrative affairs of the United Nations, underscored the confidence of the international community in Nigeria’s leadership capacity and diplomatic engagement.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Director of Technical Services and Nigeria Country Director of AGNES, Dr. David Awolala, said the development marked a significant milestone for Nigeria and demonstrated the country’s increasing relevance in multilateral affairs.

According to him, Ibrahim’s election comes at a critical period when global institutions are under pressure to improve efficiency, accountability and resource management in addressing emerging international challenges.

Awolala noted that the Fifth Committee occupies a strategic position within the UN system because of its responsibility for overseeing the organisation’s budgetary and administrative operations, which are central to the implementation of global priorities, including sustainable development, climate action, humanitarian interventions and institutional reforms.

He said, “Senator Ibrahim’s election is a testament to his intellectual depth, diplomatic competence and unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

“We are confident that he will provide the leadership required to strengthen transparency, accountability and effectiveness within the United Nations system.”

The organisation also highlighted the growing significance of climate governance and sustainable development in global policy discussions.

AGNES stressed the need for stronger African representation in efforts to tackle climate change, adaptation challenges, resilience building and development financing.

Awolala reaffirmed AGNES’ readiness to work closely with Ibrahim and Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in advancing Africa’s interests in climate governance, climate finance, loss and damage, capacity building and sustainable development.

He added that AGNES remained committed to promoting evidence-based policies and technical solutions aimed at strengthening resilience and accelerating sustainable growth across Africa.

The organisation expressed optimism that Ibrahim’s tenure would open new opportunities for Nigeria and the African continent to shape critical global decisions, deepen international partnerships and advance inclusive development outcomes.