FCT Police Command Enforces Tinted Glass Regulations, Impounds 30 Vehicles

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced the enforcement of regulations prohibiting the use of tinted vehicle glass and other traffic-related violations, impounding no fewer than 30 vehicles found to be operating in contravention of the law.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, said the exercise is aimed at curbing the growing use of such vehicles by criminals involved in one-chance robberies, kidnappings and other violent crimes across the FCT.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has authorised the Command to begin strict enforcement of the ban.

“The IG has given us the mandate to begin the enforcement of the ban on the use of tinted vehicles and other offences as earlier stated,” Sanusi said.

He explained that intelligence available to the Command revealed that many criminal elements deliberately utilise vehicles with tinted glass and concealed number plates to avoid identification and frustrate law enforcement efforts.

“Intelligence reports at the disposal of the Command indicate that many criminal elements deliberately use such vehicles to conceal their identities, evade detection, and frustrate law enforcement efforts. This poses a serious threat to public safety,” he stated.

The Commissioner noted that the operation forms part of broader efforts to strengthen security and deny criminals the cover they exploit to perpetrate crimes against residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“This exercise is not intended in any way to inconvenience law-abiding citizens, but it is to deny criminals the cover they exploit to commit crimes against innocent citizens and FCT residents at large,” he said.

Sanusi disclosed that more than 30 vehicles had already been impounded since the commencement of the exercise.

“As part of this ongoing enforcement, over 30 vehicles found to be operating with tinted glasses, covered or obscured number plates, and without proper registration have been impounded,” he said.

He warned that owners and operators of the affected vehicles would face prosecution in accordance with extant laws.

“The owners and operators of these vehicles will be charged to court in accordance with the laws of the Federation and the FCT Road Transport Regulations Act, 2023,” he added.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention, the Commissioner urged residents to support the exercise by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious persons, vehicles and activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines.

“We therefore seek the understanding, cooperation and support of the public as we continue this enforcement exercise and enforce the ban on the use of such vehicles and the total ban on tinted glasses across the FCT,” he said.

He maintained that the crackdown is a critical component of ongoing efforts to enhance security and prevent criminals from operating undetected within the nation’s capital.