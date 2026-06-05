Lagos APC Crisis Deepens as Aspirant Claims Candidate Declared Winner Finished Third

Wale Igbintade

An aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Agege Constituency 01, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, has accused the party leadership in Lagos State of overturning his victory and imposing another candidate as the party’s flagbearer.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Egunjobi expressed disappointment over what he described as an electoral injustice, alleging that despite being declared the winner of the primary election by electoral officials, the party subsequently announced Mr. Gbenga Michael Abiola as its candidate.

According to him, the results collated from various voting centres showed that he won the election by a wide margin.

Egunjobi claimed that records available to electoral authorities and security agencies supported his victory, insisting that the mandate was freely given to him by party members who participated in the primary.

“It is on record that I scored 9,132 votes, while Oladipo Tunde Shola and Gbenga Michael Abiola secured 560 and 434 votes, respectively,” he said.

The aggrieved aspirant alleged that despite the outcome of the exercise, the party hierarchy in the state announced Abiola, whom he said came third in the contest, as the party’s candidate.

“For some reason beyond fairness, justice, and the principle of democracy, the party hierarchy in the state, in the comfort of their office, coronated Abio, la, who came distant third,” Egunjobi alleged.

He maintained that the controversy was not merely about his personal political ambition but about preserving the integrity of the democratic process and ensuring that the votes of party members are respected.

According to him, democracy can only thrive when the will of the electorate is upheld and reflected in the outcome of elections, adding that: “When that will is distorted, confidence in the system is weakened.”

Despite his grievances, Egunjobi said he remained committed to the APC and had no intention of causing division within the party.

He described himself as a loyal party member and a firm believer in democratic principles, stressing that his demand was for fairness, transparency, and justice.

The aspirant disclosed that he had commenced steps to challenge the outcome of the primary through established party mechanisms and other lawful channels.

He said he had submitted a formal petition to the appropriate party organs and electoral appeal bodies, accompanied by evidence he believes supports his claim to victory.

“I have resolved to pursue all legitimate and constitutional avenues available to seek redress,” he said.

Egunjobi called on the leadership of the APC to objectively review the facts surrounding the primary election and ensure that justice is done.

He argued that the credibility of the party’s internal democratic process depends on the willingness of its institutions to act fairly and uphold the wishes of party members.

The APC chieftain also appealed to his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while efforts are made to resolve the dispute.

He urged them not to allow frustration over the outcome of the primary to result in actions capable of undermining their cause.

“Let us demonstrate faith in the rule of law and in the democratic process while we seek a fair resolution,” he said.

Egunjobi further commended the media for its role in promoting transparency and accountability, expressing confidence that journalists would report the matter fairly and accurately.

He concluded by expressing optimism that justice would prevail, insisting that the voice of the people must be respected in any democratic process.

“The voice of the people is sacred, the majority should always have their way in a democracy, and every effort must be made to ensure that their choice is respected,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State chapter of the APC had not responded to the allegations.