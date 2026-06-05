FG Moves to Position Nigeria as Global Arbitration Hub, Reviews National Policy

Wale Igbintade

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to position Nigeria as a preferred destination for international commercial arbitration, unveiling plans to strengthen the country’s legal and institutional framework to attract dispute resolution business from across the world.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed the initiative at the 10th ICC Africa Conference on International Arbitration held in Lagos, where leading arbitration experts, legal practitioners, policymakers and business leaders gathered to discuss the future of dispute resolution in Africa.

Represented by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, the Attorney-General said the Federal Government was committed to creating an environment that would make Nigeria a leading arbitration hub not only in Africa but globally.

He explained that one of the government’s key objectives is to ensure that Nigeria emerges as a preferred seat for arbitration and other forms of alternative dispute resolution, attracting commercial disputes involving parties from Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and other regions of the world.

According to him, the Federal Government has already constituted a committee to review Nigeria’s national arbitration policy as part of broader efforts to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global dispute resolution market.

The committee, which is chaired by Maikyau, is also reviewing the implementation of the Arbitration and Mediation Act to identify areas requiring reforms and improvements that would strengthen investor confidence and reinforce Nigeria’s reputation as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction.

“The objective is to attract disputes not only from within Africa but from across the globe to Nigeria as a preferred seat of arbitration,” he stated.

Fagbemi commended the organisers of the conference and extended goodwill to the leadership of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the ICC International Court of Arbitration, ICC Nigeria and participants from across the continent and beyond.

He further assured delegates that recommendations and resolutions emerging from the conference would receive serious consideration from his office.

“The Attorney-General is committed to using the instrumentality of his office to ensure that whatever resolutions and recommendations emerge from this conference are given effect,” Maikyau said on his behalf.

The conference also served as a platform for stakeholders to advocate greater African participation and influence in the global arbitration landscape.

Chair of ICC Africa, Mrs. Dorothy Ufot, SAN, reflected on the growth of the conference over the past decade, describing it as one of the continent’s most influential forums for advancing international arbitration and dispute resolution.

She said the conference had played a significant role in amplifying Africa’s voice within the global dispute resolution community while fostering collaboration among legal practitioners, businesses, arbitral institutions and policymakers.

According to Ufot, the 10th anniversary edition presents an opportunity not only to celebrate achievements recorded over the years but also to chart a path for the future of international arbitration in Africa.

She noted that international dispute resolution continues to evolve in response to changes in global commerce and investment patterns, stressing the need for African institutions to remain competitive and relevant.

Ufot also paid tribute to the leadership of the ICC International Court of Arbitration for its contributions to building one of the world’s most respected dispute resolution systems.

She called for stronger collaboration among governments, arbitral institutions, businesses and legal professionals to deepen Africa’s influence in shaping the future of international dispute resolution.

In his remarks, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, said Africa had made remarkable progress in legal education, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution over the years.

Despite these gains, he observed that many commercial disputes arising from transactions conducted within Africa are still resolved outside the continent, a trend he said undermines Africa’s ability to shape global conversations on dispute resolution.

Osigwe argued that Africa possesses the expertise, institutions and human resources required to resolve complex international commercial disputes.

“The world needs to know that there are fantastic men and women, highly cerebral men and women, who can resolve commercial disputes arising out of Africa here on the continent,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to promote Africa not merely as a source of commercial disputes but as a credible destination for resolving them, warning that the continent cannot effectively influence the future of international commercial arbitration while continuing to export disputes and import solutions.

The NBA President further called on participants to showcase Africa’s successes in arbitration, legal reforms and judicial support for alternative dispute resolution, rather than focusing solely on challenges confronting the continent.

He expressed confidence that deliberations at the conference would strengthen trust in Africa’s arbitration institutions and further demonstrate the continent’s growing capacity to resolve complex international disputes efficiently and professionally.