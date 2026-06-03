Legendary R&B Singer Peabo Bryson Dies at 75

Yinka Olatunbosun

The velvet-voiced R&B balladeer and two-time Grammy Award winner, Peabo Bryson whose soaring duets defined a generation of Disney classics, has died at 75.

His family confirmed that the singer passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The news follows reports from earlier in the week that Bryson had been receiving medical care after suffering a stroke.

In a heartfelt statement, his family expressed both their grief and their gratitude for the life he lived.

“For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments,” the statement read. “His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories, and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he began his professional musical journey in the 1970s. Over the course of his distinguished career, he established himself as one of R&B’s most consistent and respected performers, celebrated for his smooth tenor and emotional range.

While his solo catalog featured numerous hits—including “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” and “Can You Stop the Rain”—Bryson gained international fame for his legendary collaborations. He is perhaps best known for his work on two of Disney’s most iconic animated films: “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) where his duet with Celine Dion -the film’s title track- and earned him his first Grammy Award.

Also, “A Whole New World” (1992) which is his collaboration with Regina Belle for Aladdin became a global phenomenon, winning him a second Grammy and cementing his status as a master of the romantic power ballad.

Beyond his commercial success, peers and colleagues remembered Bryson for his deep passion for his craft and his genuine connection to his fans. Comedian and television host Loni Love, reflecting on a recent encounter with the singer on a cruise ship, described him as someone who spoke with immense love for his music and shared stories with profound warmth.

Bryson is survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, his children, and his grandchildren. The family has requested privacy as they mourn, noting that details regarding memorial arrangements and a celebration of his life will be shared at a later date.

As news of his passing spread, fans and fellow artists took to social media to share tributes, celebrating a career that bridged decades, genres, and cultures, leaving behind a timeless body of work that continues to resonate with listeners worldwide.