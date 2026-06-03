FG Moves to Bridge Gaps in Medical Rehabilitation Services

• Says Nigeria has less than 8,000 physiotherapists

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Millions of Nigerians recovering from stroke, injury, surgery, or mental health conditions will soon have better access to care.

That was because the federal government on Tuesday said it had taken steps to improve the standard of medical rehabilitation services in Nigeria.

It said current statistics put the number of accredited professional physiotherapists in the country at less than 8,000.

Addressing a media parley in Abuja on Tuesday, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Medical Rehabilitation Therapist (Registration) Board of Nigeria (MRTB), Professor Rufai Ahmad, said the country currently had a good understanding of rehabilitation.

Ahmad said the National Rehabilitation Policy, Strategic Plan and Monitoring and Evaluation Framework were currently being developed.

He said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, had approved the implementation of the WHO Rehabilitation 2030 Initiative, “Which focusses on strengthening leadership and governance, rehabilitation financing, increase in number, distribution and competence of rehabilitation workforce, enhancing services delivery at all health care levels, generating and use of data for rehabilitation policies and reforms and ensuring availability of assistive devices.”

Ahmad said the Rehabilitation Technical Working Group set up by the minister, with support of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board and relevant stakeholders, had also completed a systematic rehabilitation situation assessment in Nigeria.

He stated, “These efforts will help Nigeria bridge the identified gaps in delivery of rehabilitation services in the country. In a proactive approach, there are inter-ministerial efforts to establish foundation for the implementation of WHO Rehabilitation 2030 Initiative.

“The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare approved the integration of rehabilitation in Primary Health Care and consideration of Rehabilitation Services and Products in Health Insurance.”

The MRTB boss said the efforts will help take the services to the community and primary health care levels, reduce out of pocket expenses, and enhance universal health coverage.

In addition, Ahmad said the federal government had approved a Public Private Partnership project between Medical Rehabilitation professionals and Health facilities that did not have medical rehabilitation services.

He explained that the measure will significantly improve service delivery and reduce unemployment among medical rehabilitation professionals in Nigeria.

The registrar said the Minister of Education had approved the establishment of medical rehabilitation programmes in 20 universities across all regions of the country.

He also said Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction had approved the revitalisation of all rehabilitation centres in the country to provide transition clinics that will help those transitioning from acute to community care.

The effort will provide not just increase in number of medical rehabilitation professionals but also ensure appropriate distribution of the professionals.

Considering the gains and potential advancement in provision of rehabilitation services in the country, the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board digitalised its activities to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president and giant strides of the relevant ministries.

Ahmad said the board had developed digital portals for standards of registration, licensing, accreditation, inspection, indexing, professional examination, and internship.

He said there were provisions for the public to access the platforms to identify licensing status of medical rehabilitation professionals, accreditation status of health facilities offering medical rehabilitation services, and reporting of misconduct by medical rehabilitation professionals.

He stated, “The links to the portals will be available on the upgraded website of the Board (mrtb.gov.ng) that will be launched in August 2026.

“This will help in improving the health and wellbeing of Nigerians, ensure equality in education and gainful employment and enhancement of economy of the nation.”