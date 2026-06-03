Democracy Day Celebration: FG Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Committee

• Says activities will be low-key

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government yesterday inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the 27th Democracy Day Celebration billed for June 12.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, inaugurating the committee, tasked members on the mandate for a successful commemoration of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Akume chaired the committee, which comprised Minister of Information and National Orientation; Minister of Interior; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Minister of Health; Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Finance; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; and Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Others in the committee were Minister of Defence, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), and Commander, Guards Brigade, among others.

Akume said the Democracy Day activities would be modest but purposeful in line with the mood of the nation and the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

He described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the resilience, courage, and determination of Nigerians, who made immense sacrifices in the struggle for democratic governance.

Akume paid tribute to the heroes of the June 12, 1993 democratic struggle, notably the winner of the annulled election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, whose sacrifice led to the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

The SGF stated the democratic ethos and institutions presently engrained across the country were founded on the sacrifices and struggles of patriots and democrats who fought for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

According to him commemorating Democracy Day remains a fitting and necessary way of honouring their memory while celebrating the country’s democratic progress.

Akume explained that the celebration would enable the administration of President Bola Tinubu to show to Nigerians the progress recorded in preserving democracy, strengthening institutions, and repositioning the country through various reform initiatives, despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

He urged members of the committee to immediately commence work to ensure the successful execution of all activities earmarked for the celebration, about 10 days from now.

The approved activities included a World Press Conference on June 4; Special Juma’at Prayers on June 5; Special Inter-denominational Church Service on June 7; Democracy Day Public Lecture on June 9; Youth and Women-Oriented Programmes on June 10; a presidential broadcast on June 12; a Joint National Assembly Address by Tinubu on June 12; and a Democracy Day Gala Night later the same day.

The SGF directed all sub-committee secretaries to submit their budgets promptly for consideration and approval in order to ensure seamless implementation of the programmes.