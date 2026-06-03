Bitnob Unveils Its Infrastructure Platform, Introducing Bitnob Enterprise and the Next Generation of Bitnob Business

Bitnob today announced the next evolution of its infrastructure platform with the launch of Bitnob Enterprise, a new non-custodial infrastructure stack, alongside the next generation of Bitnob Business, its managed platform for businesses building with modern financial rails.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Bitnob’s journey from a single infrastructure platform into a broader ecosystem designed to support the diverse ways businesses, developers, fintechs, and financial institutions build and move money globally.

Launched as a consumer Bitcoin app in 2021, Bitnob has spent the last three years quietly building infrastructure offering wallets-as-a-service, payments, card programs, collections, payouts, and stablecoin settlement products used by hundreds of businesses globally. To date, more than $4.5 billion in transaction volume has moved through the company’s infrastructure.

First launched in 2022, Bitnob Business was built to help businesses access modern financial infrastructure without the burden of building and operating it themselves. The latest version expands the platform’s treasury capabilities, deepens integrations, improves stablecoin swap functionality, broadens on-ramp options, and extends off-ramp coverage to more than 110 countries.

Alongside it, Bitnob is introducing Bitnob Enterprise, a new infrastructure offering for organizations and developers that want greater control over how financial products are built and operated.

Both products are powered by the same underlying infrastructure. The difference is the operating model: Bitnob Business provides a managed experience, while Bitnob Enterprise enables customers to retain control of their custody architecture, key management, treasury controls, and operational workflows.

“Over the years, we’ve seen customers use our infrastructure in very different ways. Some want a managed platform that allows them to focus entirely on growth. Others want greater ownership and flexibility over how their products are built. This evolution allows us to support both, while continuing to build the infrastructure that powers them underneath,” said Bernard Parah, Founder and CEO of Bitnob.

The launch comes at a time when global demand for modern financial infrastructure continues to accelerate.

According to a 2025 report by Oui Capital, Africa’s cross-border payments corridor is projected to grow from approximately $329 billion annually today to nearly $1 trillion by 2035. At the same time, stablecoin-powered payment rails are increasingly helping businesses reduce settlement costs and move money more efficiently across borders.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, stablecoins now account for a significant share of digital asset transaction volume, driven less by speculation and more by practical use cases including supplier payments, treasury management, cross-border settlements, and access to dollar-denominated liquidity.

The global regulatory environment has also evolved rapidly. Stablecoin frameworks are emerging across major markets, institutional participation continues to increase, and financial infrastructure providers are increasingly exploring how programmable financial rails can complement traditional banking systems.

Bitnob believes the future of financial infrastructure will not be defined by a choice between traditional and digital asset rails, but by the combination of both. As businesses increasingly operate across borders from day one, the need for infrastructure that is global, programmable, and accessible continues to grow.

Bitnob Business and Bitnob Enterprise are available free beginning today. For more information, visit https://bitnob.com/ or schedule a call with the sales team