  • Wednesday, 3rd June, 2026

AIICO Insurance Holds Malaria Prevention Outreach in Ibadan

Business | 5 hours ago

AIICO Insurance Plc, said it was committed to improving public health outcomes and advancing sustainable community development through its support for a large-scale malaria prevention outreach in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The company said this is in commemoration of World Malaria Day 2026.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with HACEY, reached over 5,000 community members across four Primary Health Centres in Ibadan North Local Government Area, delivering targeted health education and essential preventive resources to vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women and nursing mothers.

In a statement signed by the Head Marketing & Communication AIICO Insurance Segun Olalandu, the company observed that malaria  has remained a critical public health challenge in Nigeria, which accounts for approximately 24.3 percent of global malaria cases. Recognising the urgency of sustained intervention, AIICO’s support focused on strengthening awareness, promoting preventive behaviours, and improving access to life-saving tools within high-risk communities.

Olalandu said as part of the outreach, 600 long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) were distributed to pregnant women and nursing mothers, while structured health education sessions were conducted to deepen understanding of malaria prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. 

Speaking on the initiative, The Manager, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at AIICO Insurance, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, noted that 

Malaria has continued to pose a significant threat to maternal and child health in Nigeria, and addressing it requires more than awareness.

“It requires deliberate, sustained action at the community level. At AIICO, we see social impact as a core part of our responsibility, not an add-on. This outreach reflects our commitment to supporting vulnerable populations with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves and their families”, it stated.

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