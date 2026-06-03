Abia Govt Begins Bid for UNESCO Creative City Status for Aba, Plans Honouring Heroines of 1929 Women Riot

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





The Abia State Government has launched a bid to secure UNESCO Creative City status for Aba, popularly known as Enyimba City, while also initiating plans to honour the heroines of the 1929 Aba Women Riot.

The move is aimed at spotlighting Aba’s globally recognized strengths in fashion, leatherworks, and indigenous manufacturing, and positioning the city as a hub for culture, innovation, and tourism.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a press briefing on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti in Umuahia.

The UNESCO Creative City Status is a prestigious designation recognizing cities that place creativity, culture, and creative industries at the core of their sustainable urban development plans.

Cities with the status form the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, UCCN, launched in 2004 and now connecting nearly 500 cities worldwide.

“Aba has been enlisted under the Design category. The bid is ongoing and we’ve recorded significant progress so far,” Kanu said. “This is designed to project Aba’s reputation as a centre of innovation and craftsmanship to the global community.”

He added the bid forms part of the Otti administration’s broader strategy to promote tourism, culture, and the creative economy.

Kanu disclosed the government has approved the construction of monuments in strategic locations across Aba and Umuahia to preserve cultural heritage and boost tourism.

Renovation and retrofitting works have also commenced at the Ojukwu Bunker and the National War Museum, according to him.

In partnership with the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Women Affairs, the state will stage a reenactment of the 1929 Aba Women’s Riot to honour the movement’s heroines and celebrate distinguished women in the state, the Commissioner announced.

The government has also approved the development of Ibom Waterfalls in Arochukwu as a tourism site, he said, adding that stakeholder consultations have been concluded with strong community backing, and the project is expected to create major economic and tourism opportunities.

On transportation, Kanu said the newly commissioned Nnenna Oti Central Bus Terminal and the Abia Green Shuttle Electric Bus Scheme have placed the state among sub-nationals investing in modern, sustainable mobility.

He said that the Aba Central Bus Terminal is under construction alongside 40 bus shelters, charging stations, and junction improvement works while the computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres in Aba and Umuahia were now fully operational to improve roadworthiness and reduce accidents.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Matthew Ekwuribe, said the UNESCO application process could take between two to three years but was worth pursuing given Aba’s established reputation.

The state is engaging UNESCO, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments to advance the process, he disclosed.

Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, said migration of transport operators to the new terminal would be phased, with Abia Green Shuttle buses already operating from the facility.

“The terminal was built to accommodate organised transport services and all operators will eventually move into the facility,” he said.

On salary arrears owed staff of Abia State Passengers Integrated Manifest and Safety Scheme (ASPIMSS), Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the workers have now been integrated into the civil service and outstanding payments will be made soon as capturing all staff for regularization has been completed.