NLNG Subsidiary Awards Contracts for Three Newbuild LNG Vessels

• New technology raises fuel efficiency, reduces emissions

•Vessels expected to be delivered in 2029

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has awarded contracts for the construction of three newbuild LNG vessels to Hudong-Zhongua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Limited.

The vessels are part of BGT’s fleet renewal and replacement plan programme, a statement by the organisation stated.

According to the statement, each vessel will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and will be fitted with advanced X-DF propulsion technology. The technology, it explained, improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions compared to older vessel designs.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2029 and will be chartered by NLNG and managed by NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), an integrated maritime services company with a strong reputation for providing top-notch maritime services.

“This is an important milestone in BGT’s plan to modernise its fleet and support cleaner, more efficient and future-ready operations. The vessels will meet global and EU emissions regulations and help NLNG maintain its OGMP 2.0 Level 5 rating,” the statement noted.

Besides, the new vessels are expected to further strengthen NLNG’s ability to deliver cleaner energy to the world and support the company’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

BGT was established in 1989, shortly after NLNG was incorporated, to provide dedicated shipping capacity for the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Bonny Island to customers around the world.

BGT’s core business is owning and chartering LNG carriers that transport NLNG’s LNG cargoes to international markets. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and serves as a critical link in NLNG’s value chain, ensuring that LNG produced in Nigeria reaches buyers in Europe, Asia, the Americas and other destinations.

According to publicly available information, BGT has a fleet of 13 LNG vessels, comprising 11 owned LNG carriers and two vessels under bareboat charter arrangements. All are deployed on long-term service to NLNG.