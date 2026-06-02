Uniport to Convoke 8,156 Graduands, 120 Students Bag First Class Degree

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) says it would convoke 8,156 student graduands at the 36th combined convocation ceremony of the institution fixed for June 5 – 6.

Briefing journalists yesterday on activities mapped out for the convocation, at the university premises, Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, disclosed that the institution would also present awards to 120 students who bagged first class degrees.

Georgewill stated that the convocation ceremony was one of the most important academic traditions of the university.

He announced that of the 8,156 graduands, 5,822 would receive first degree certificates, 510 would receive post graduate diplomas, 1,386 would receive Master’s degrees, and 438 would receive Doctor of Philosophy certificates.

He disclosed that the event, which commenced with a media briefing yesterday, will on Tuesday witness a tree planting ceremony by the best graduating student, and Class-day activities/Vice Chancellor dinner on Wednesday.

Other activities lined up are Alumni day, Research fair/exhibition, and fire side chat for Thursday. Academic procession, award of first degrees, PhDs, and Master’s degrees for Friday, and academic procession at the new convocation arena on Saturday, June 6.

Georgewill, who recalled that the university established in 1975 as a college and designated federal university in 1979, had in over 51 years revolved into a citadel of academic excellence, research innovation, and societal impact.

He stated, “The growth and accomplishments of the University of Port Harcourt are the results of visionary leadership, consistent governmental support, stakeholders’ engagement, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The vice chancellor, who disclosed that his tenure would end later this month, appreciated the previous and present governing councils, and past vice chancellors for their remarkable input to the growth and advancement of the university.

He revealed, “Over the years, the infrastructural development of the university has been significantly enhanced through the support of the federal government by ways of the Needs Assessment Intervention, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Capital Projects, and other intervention programmes.”

Georgewill emphasised that the interventions had led to the renovation of existing structures, construction of new office buildings, upgrade of learning environment across facilities, rehabilitation of students’ hostels, construction of lecture theatres and the innovation hub, as well as the ongoing the South-South zonal multipurpose laboratory.

The vice chancellor appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Initiatives in tertiary education, stressing, “The University of Port Harcourt remains a beneficiary institution of these laudable interventions.” He added, “The university received electric tricycles, which have enabled us embrace clean energy and promote an environment friendly transportation system within our campuses.”

On student support, he revealed also that over 1,000 students across various disciplines were enjoying tuition support and academic mentorship.

He said the initiative was a testament to “our commitment to inclusivity and access to education for all”, and appreciated the benefactors for their unwavering commitment so far.

However, Georgewill revealed that the university still struggled with land encroachment, funding, hostel accommodation shortages, need for construction of more staff quarters, internal roads and streetlights, need for new central administrative building, more office spaces and fencing of the university.

To the students, alumni, benefactors, partners, and friends of the university across the globe, Georgewill maintained that the success of Uniport was a collective achievement, just as he appreciated his principal officers and members of the management team.