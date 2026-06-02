ECNBA Releases Final List of Candidates

Stories by Steve Aya

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) has released the final list of qualified candidates for the 2026 national elections, following the conclusion of all pending appeals.

This comes after the National Officers Election Appeals Committee (NOEAC) finally resolved appeals filed by disqualified aspirants, bringing an end to earlier delays that had raised concerns within the electoral process.

According to the ECNBA, the final list was issued after the completion of screening and determination of appeals in line with the NBA Constitution 2015 (as amended in 2025) and ECNBA Notice No. 2 of February 9, 2026.

The Committee confirmed that two appeals were upheld in favour of Bulus Yohanna Atsen (FSI) and Onimisi Friday Umar, both aspirants from the Northern Zone contesting for NBA Representative to the General Council of the Bar.

In the notice signed by ECNBA Chairman, Mr Aham Ejelam, SAN, and Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Nassarawa, the Committee stated that the list is final and binding on all aspirants.

It added that candidates whose names do not appear on the list have been individually notified, and had the opportunity to appeal through the established constitutional process.

An analysis of the final list shows that the contest for major national offices remains largely unchanged, with three candidates each for the positions of NBA President and First Vice President.

Similarly, three candidates are expected to be returned unopposed for the positions of Second Vice President (Nuhu John Egya), Third Vice President (Irene Iniobong Pepple), and Treasurer (Esther Ifeoma Jimoh), following uncontested nominations.

However, the race remains competitive for other positions, with six candidates vying for General Secretary, seven for Assistant General Secretary, five for Welfare Secretary, two for Publicity Secretary, and four for Assistant Publicity Secretary.

For the General Council of the Bar, eight candidates will contest in the Eastern Zone, while two candidates are set for the Western Zone, where they may be returned unopposed.

In the Northern Zone, the number of candidates increased from five to seven following the successful appeals.