  • Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026

Court Dismisses $19.6m Suit Against NNPCL

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

An Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has dismissed a $19.6 million suit filed by Alternate Dimensions Ventures Limited against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, affirming the legal principle that written contracts cannot be expanded through oral agreements or conduct.

The company had sought $19.6 million in professional fees, claiming that the scope of its Direct Sale, Direct Purchase (DSDP e-pro) contract with NNPCL was allegedly expanded through oral arrangements.

Represented by Counsel, Patrick Peter, Alternate Dimensions argued that it was entitled to the revised sum for services it claimed were rendered under the alleged expanded terms.

However, NNPCL, through its Lawyer, Ituah Imhanze, opposed the claim, insisting that parties are bound strictly by the clear terms of their written agreement. The defence argued that no written amendment existed to support the alleged expansion, and the court agreed with this position.

 Delivering judgement, Justice Hamza Mu’azu held that the contract terms were clear and unambiguous, adding that no evidence was presented to support the alleged oral variation.

The court consequently dismissed the suit as lacking merit, reaffirming that any modification to a written contract must be expressly documented and cannot be implied or verbal.

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