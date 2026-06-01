NDC Disowns Viral Primary Elections Results, Insists No Candidates Declared Yet

*NEC meets June 3 as party maintains only official body can announce winners

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has distanced itself from the various results of its recently concluded nationwide primaries circulating on social media, declaring that no official candidate has yet been announced for the 2027 general election.

The party said all results from the primaries conducted across the country on May 28 and 29 remained under the custody of its National Executive Council (NEC), which is the only organ empowered to validate and announce the outcomes.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party urged members, supporters and the general public to disregard any purported results being shared on social media platforms.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard the various results circulating on social media as the outcome of the nationwide primaries conducted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress on the 28th and 29th of May, 2026,” the statement said.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation over the identities of candidates expected to emerge from the party’s presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly primaries.

According to the statement, the results have been submitted to the National Executive Council, which is solely responsible for announcing the winners after due consideration and ratification.

To facilitate the process, the party’s National Leader, former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has directed the convening of a NEC meeting in Abuja.

The statement disclosed that NEC members have been asked to arrive in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, June 2, for a pre-NEC session, while the substantive meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3.

The party said the meeting would consider the outcomes of the primaries and take necessary decisions regarding the emergence of candidates for the 2027 polls.

NDC further assured stakeholders that the official list of candidates would be made public only after the party concludes its internal processes and transmits the names of successful aspirants to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The general public and stakeholders will be availed of the results of our primaries when we send the list of candidates to fly our party’s flag to INEC,” the statement added.