  • Saturday, 30th May, 2026

Mondelēz Appoints Ayman Fahmy as Cadbury West Africa MD

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

Dike Onwuamaeze 

Mondelēz International has announced the appointment of Mr. Ayman Fahmy as the managing director of Cadbury West Africa.

Fahmy, whose appointment took effect from May 15, 2026, will spearhead the company’s business operations and accelerate market expansion across the West Africa region.

Fahmy will also lead Cadbury Nigeria PLC, the company’s listed Nigerian entity.

A statement that was issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Mr. Frederick Mordi, said that Ayman is a seasoned FMCG leader with over 25 years of experience, including significant stints driving transformational growth across Africa. 

Most recently, Fahmy served as general manager at Shan Foods, leading the Middle East, Levant and Africa business. 

Prior to this, he built an impressive career at Reckitt Benckiser as General Manager for GCC, Levant and Southern and Central Africa, where he grew the business multi-fold through Go-To-Market re-engineering, distributor expansion, and multi-year retailer partnerships.

The President, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mondelēz International, Hisham Ezz El-Arab, said: “A

Fahmy brings the operational depth and commercial rigour we need to strengthen our route-to-market capabilities and engage more consumers with our products across West Africa. 

“His appointment will advance our growth ambitions and solidify our category and snacking leadership across the dynamic West African market.”

Earlier, at Procter & Gamble, Ayman rose to Commercial Vice President Nigeria where he delivered strong double-digit growth before leading a large-scale, all-categories business across the Arabian Peninsula and Pakistan. 

He has a strong track record of setting up operations, transforming distribution models, and scaling businesses across complex multi-market environments. 

With deep expertise in Go-To-Market transformation, capability building, and organisational culture, A

Fahmy has driven step-change results across both food and non-food categories, from quadrupling direct distribution coverage in Egypt to building high-performing teams across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Fahmy holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the American University in Cairo and completed the International Baccalaureate at the United Nations International School, New York.

His appointment reflected Mondelēz International’s continued commitment to strengthening its presence and leadership in key markets across Sub-Saharan Africa.

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