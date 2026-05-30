Cube Cover, Slot Offer Cheap Insurance as Phone Repairs Hit 30% of Device Value

Omolabake Fasogbon

Rising smartphone repair costs in Nigeria have spurred a partnership between a Tasala Insurance Broker Company, Cube Cover and Slot Systems Limited to introduce a low-cost device insurance protection scheme aimed at easing the burden on consumers.

The companies said phone repairs, particularly screen replacements, now cost between 20 and 30 per cent of a device’s value which may be unaffordable to several Nigerians.

The insurance scheme tagged ‘Super Fix’, allows phone users to insure devices for as low as N5,000 annually and access repair services through Slot nationwide repair centres.

Speaking at the unveiling, Co-founder of Cube Cover, Deji Macaulay, said the partnership reflects growing demand for technology-driven insurance solutions in Nigeria’s consumer electronics market.

He informed that the platform uses automated claims technology that enables instant repair approvals for eligible claims, reducing delays traditionally associated with insurance processing.

“Customers can also manage policies digitally through our mobile application, which includes onboarding, repair centre location services, and repair pre-approval features.

“The system is designed to simplify device protection by allowing users to receive repair approvals before visiting authorised repair centres”.

Speaking further, Chief Executive Officer of Slot, Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, said the initiative was designed to reduce the financial strain associated with damaged smartphones and offer value for every purchase.

He noted that about 10 per cent of smartphone users experience screen damage within a year of purchase, while the rising cost of replacement parts has made repairs increasingly expensive.

“Under the arrangement, customers who subscribe to the insurance plan can receive repair support of up to N50,000, depending on the level of damage and policy coverage,” he assured.

Ezeigbo further disclosed that his company operates a mobile phone repair training academy that has trained over 3,500 technicians to support repair operations across the country.

Cube Cover’s Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Alfred Egbai, added that the collaboration would leverage Slot nationwide retail presence and repair infrastructure to expand access to device protection services.

He noted that the company was prepared to manage increased claims volume, citing its experience handling over 140,000 claims within the health insurance sector.

“The insurance package currently covers accidental screen and water damage but excludes theft-related losses”, he said

‎