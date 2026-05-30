Abia PDP Guber Candidate Pledges ‘People First’ Agenda If Elected in 2027

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has pledged to run a welfarist government if Abians give him their mandate in 2027.

Anosike made the pledge during a chat with journalists in Umuahia.

It would be recalled that last Sunday, Anosike beat two other contenders for the PDP governorship ticket, polling 16,543 votes. His closest rival, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, secured 3, 145 votes to place second; and a former Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Olugu Kalu Ugba, came last with 961 votes in the primary organised by the faction of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led PDP National Working Committee.

Chairman of Abia PDP, Elder Abrahm Amah, had announced the result at the party secretariat in Umuahia with the mandate of the Hon. Chris Nnadi-led seven-man panel that conducted the primary election.

Asked about his priorities if he wins the Abia 2027 governorship poll, Anosike said he would run a welfare and care-driven government, with policies centred on the people. “It’s going to be a welfarist mindset and it will reflect in all we do. And we are saying that we’ll build infrastructure and we’ll build lives,” he said.

“We are sponsoring an operation called Feed Abia. It’s a back-to-farm state policy, so we need to generate enough food that will sustain our people,” he said.

He pledged a “civil service care” policy that would pay above the prescribed minimum wage, and a “pension plus” scheme for retirees. He argued that Abia’s challenge was not lack of resources but poor management. Abia is not poor. But Abia is poorly managed,” he said

The PDP candidate said his administration would focus on youth opportunities, women’s inclusion, and microcredit for small businesses, alongside infrastructure development.

Responding to questions about defeating the sitting governor, the international oil and gas commercial solicitor from Umukabia Okpuala in Ohuhu, Umuahia North, dismissed assumptions that the incumbent had delivered for the people.

“Assumption is not always a reality. So the situation and facts on ground, they are opposite to that assumption,” he said.

He said his campaign would run on a “people first” policy where no Abian in need would be treated as a problem but as a priority.

“If you’re an Abian and you are in need, the next government will see you as a priority,” he said.

Perceived as a dark horse in the race for the Abia PDP’s 2027 guber ticket, Anosike dismissed claims by some party faithful that he was not known in the party, saying his long-standing membership of the party dates back to 2005 which should not be questioned by individuals he described as “social media-era members” unfamiliar with his political history.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a newcomer in the PDP. My relationship with, and membership of, our great party did not begin recently, neither is it driven by political convenience or personal ambition,” he said.

He noted that this was not the first time he was seeking the party’s ticket to run for elective office, explaining that he contested for the House of Representatives ticket for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in 2011 under the PDP but failed to clinch the nomination.

Also, he recalled contesting for the position of Deputy National Financial Secretary during the 2007/2008 PDP National Convention in Enugu, but said that the position was eventually zoned elsewhere; aside from serving in several national party and federal government committees.

“I participated fully in the democratic process but did not secure the party’s nomination. When those opportunities did not materialize, I did not leave the PDP. I stayed because I understand that loyalty matters,” he said, adding: “I understand that party membership is not only about winning elections or occupying positions. It is about commitment, sacrifice, and standing with your political family in both victory and defeat.”