Nigerian Navy @ 70: FOB Esravos Distributes Bags, Books To Pupils in Delta Riverine Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Escravos, Delta State, Tuesday took educational outreach and career talks to Aruton in Ugborodo community as part of its activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

The pupils of Ikpere Primary School, Aruton in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state gathered at the community hall to benefit from the Navy gesture, which also aimed at deepening military-civilian relationship.

The Commanding Officer, FOB Escravos, Navy Captain Arinzechukwu Kenneth Egwuatuonwu, while flagging off the exercise, said it was in appreciation of the support of the host communities in the FOB, Escravos areas of responsibility.

He said the educational outreach was a programme meant to touch the hearts of the children, adding: “It gives me great pleasure, joy and honour to be with them to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations.”

Navy Captain Egwuatuonwu, who was accompanied by the Executive Officer of the base, Commander Isiaku Isah Adamu, noted that the educational outreach was one of the ways the Nigerian Navy deemed to reach out to communities and invest in the future of “our children”.

“The conduct of the educational outreach, the civil-military cooperation initiative by the Nigerian Navy is aimed at winning the hearts and minds of host communities towards strengthening the existing cordial relationship between Nigerian Navy and host communities,” he added.

Egwuatuonwu disclosed that Ikpere Primary School, Ugborodo was selected in recognition of its contributions towards operational success of the Nigerian Navy within its area of operation.

“It is believed that the conduct of this educational outreach will further bring the Nigerian Navy closer to the populace thereby improving the existing cooperation between the community and Foward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos.

“It is expected that improved cooperation is crucial in achieving the objectives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal), to route out all forms of illegalities within the maritime environment of our dear nation,” he added.

Egwuatuonwu said for 70 years, the Nigerian Navy has remained committed to the protection of the nation’s territorial waters and service of the country, Nigeria.

“Beyond our duty of securing the maritime environment, we also recognise the importance of supporting education and community development so we are presenting school bags and books to our young pupils.

“We believe that education is a powerful tool for building a brighter future and every child deserves encouragement and support to learn to succeed. Dear pupils, these bags and books are not just items, they represent opportunity, hope and our belief in your potentials,” he added.

The Naval Chief urged the pupils to study very hard, remain discipline, respect their teachers and parents and always strive for excellence, adding: “For you people are the future leaders of our great nation.”

Representative of the Head Teacher of Ikpere Primary School, Mrs. Ogunfeyimi Bola, thanked the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos for the gifts to the pupils.

“We really appreciate the Nigerian Navy for the love that they have shown to our children. We are happy and grateful. Many learners don’t have books and bags but the Nigerian Navy has made them happy,” she said.

An Ugborodo community leader, Mr. Jeffrey Amoya, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy, FOB Escravos for the love being shown to the community.

“This is not the first time, they have always been coming to the community to show love for the children in Ugborodo community,” he added.

A pupil, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Adedayo Ojamomi, a Primary Six pupil, thanked the Nigerian Navy for putting smiles on their faces.

“On behalf of our school, I want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian Navy, the Commanding Officer and other personnel. We promise to do our best. God bless the Nigerian Navy, Onwards Together,” she added.