Zimbabwe Talks Tough Ahead of Super Eagles Clash

The Super Eagles are set to take on Zimbabwe in the 2026 Unity Cup on Tuesday, but one of the opponents’ midfielders, Marshall Munetsi, is pumped ahead of the showdown.

Eric Chelle’s men were crowned Champions in the previous edition last year, which was hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

That edition featured Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago. The 2026 edition will see Nigeria square up against Zimbabwe in the first semi-final, while India takes on the Reggae boys of Jamaica.

Speaking in an interview with the Zimbabwe FA, the 29-year-old revealed he and his teammates are looking forward to playing against the Super Eagles.

“We have some big games coming up, the first one is against Nigeria which everyone is looking forward to.

“We have some new guys coming in, some fresh faces. It’s a good opportunity for us to know each other. Obviously these two games are important, but the one we are looking forward to is the AFCON qualifiers that are coming up.

“We know how much these matches mean to the fans, especially Zimbabweans here in the UK. We appreciate their support and we want to give them something to be proud of.

“We know how much these matches mean to the fans, especially Zimbabweans here in the UK. We appreciate their support and we want to give them something to be proud of,” the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder concluded.

Zimbabwe’s coach, Kaitano Tembo, also weighed in on the atmosphere in the team’s camp in London.

“We are happy with how camp has started. The players who have reported are in good spirits and eager to get to work.

“The focus now is on preparing well, building cohesion and ensuring we are ready to represent Zimbabwe positively at the Unity Cup.

“These are important days for us as a team. We want to prepare well, work hard and make sure we are ready competitively.

“Every training session matters and the players understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the national jersey,” the 55-year-old concluded.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle has released a 27-man squad ahead of the tournament, including new faces like Femi Azeez, Arthur Okonkwo and Owen Oseni.