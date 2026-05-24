Trump Says Agreement With Iran Subject to Finalisation

Sunday Ehigiator

United States President Donald Trump has stated that his country and Iran were “getting a lot closer” to an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

Speaking in an interview with the CBS TV network yesterday, Trump also warned that if the US and Iran do not come to an agreement, “we’re going to have a situation where no country will ever be hit as hard as they’re about to be hit.”

Meanwhile, Iran said that it was finalising a 14-point “framework agreement” for a deal with the US, but signalled that major gap still remained.

The US president struck a less upbeat tone in another Saturday morning interview with news website Axios, saying that it was a “solid 50/50” chance of a deal being struck.



Trump warned he would “blow them to kingdom come” if a deal wasn’t reached, Axios reported.

Both outlets also reported that Trump was scheduled to speak with Gulf leaders by phone later yesterday.

On a visit to India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “there may be some news a little later today,” but added, “there may not be.”

Axios said Trump was also expected to meet with Vice President JD Vance, as well as negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, has been in Iran this week hoping to bring the two sides closer to agreement.

Reports on Friday suggested that Trump was considering a fresh round of strikes on Iran, as the conflict between the two countries entered its 13th week.



Trump abruptly announced on Friday that he would be skipping his son’s wedding during the weekend due to “circumstances pertaining to the government.”

Tinubu is Focused on Resolving Security Challenges, Says Umahi



Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will completely address Nigeria’s insecurity challenges within the next five years if given another mandate.

Umahi made the declaration on Saturday at Umunaga Ward in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

He said the 5,009 party members who turned out at the exercise to elect President Tinubu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 general election shows the peoples trust and confidence in the president.

Addressing party faithful and leaders at the event, Umahi described Ebonyi State as a stronghold of the APC, stressing that the people had resolved to demonstrate total loyalty and support for President Tinubu and the ruling party.

“Ebonyi State is totally APC. We are only APC,” Umahi declared, adding that there was no other political party in Ohaozara Local Government Area apart from the APC.

He said the massive turnout of party members showed the people’s appreciation for Tinubu’s administration, especially for the appointments and infrastructure projects being executed across the South-east region.

According to him, President Tinubu has integrated the South-East into national politics through key appointments and developmental projects.

“Bola Tinubu is the Biafra we have been looking for. A man who has integrated the entire South-East, given us juicy appointments and very important infrastructure,” he said.

Speaking on the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, Umahi acknowledged the difficulties Nigerians initially faced but insisted that the policies had stabilized the nation’s economy.

“I laugh when people talk about the hardship caused by the reforms. Nobody has been able to say where Nigeria would have been without them,” he stated.

He maintained that the country had passed through the most difficult phase, expressing optimism that the benefits of the reforms would soon reach ordinary Nigerians at the grassroots.

“The macroeconomy is stable and the President is now taking it down to the microeconomy. The worst is over and Nigerians will soon begin to see the benefits,” Umahi added.

He also commended the federal government’s ongoing road and bridge projects across the country, saying they were clear signs that the administration was reclaiming and rebuilding critical infrastructure nationwide.