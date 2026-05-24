Shettima Departs Abuja to Attend Wadagni’s Inauguration as Benin President

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, for Cotonou to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Romuald Wadagni as the President of the Republic of Benin.

Shettima, according to a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, will join other leaders across Africa and beyond at the event scheduled for the Presidential Palace in Cotonou today, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

At the swearing-in ceremony, which marks his assumption of a seven-year constitutional term, Wadagni will take the oath of office in the capital of Porto-Novo, with his running mate, Mariam Chabi Talata, taking the oath as Vice President.

Benin’s official inauguration ceremonies typically follow a traditional state protocol, comprising the official handover of power and the transfer of the presidential sash and insignia at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou, and a motorcade procession to the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo.

Benin Republic and Nigeria share deep historical, socio-cultural, and economic ties, though their modern bilateral relations are frequently defined by border security, trade policies, and energy cooperation.

Of importance to Nigeria is also the stability, peace, and deepened integration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to which President Tinubu has remained committed since the assumption of office, despite its challenges.

The Vice President, who is accompanied by senior aides and top government functionaries, will return to the country after his engagement in the Republic of Benin.