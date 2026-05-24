S’Eagles Defender, Ajayi Inspires Hull City to Premier League Promotion with Win Against Boro

Super Eagles centre-back Semi Ajayi delivered a solid performance as Hull City defeated Middlesbrough 1–0 in the Championship playoff final on Saturday evening to seal promotion to the Premier League.

Ajayi played the entire 90 minutes, delivering a composed and disciplined performance to help neutralise Middlesbrough’s attacking threat and ensure defensive stability throughout the match.

The former Arsenal defender registered six clearances, won two ground duels, and maintained a 100 percent tackle success rate at Wembley Stadium.

Ajayi also came close to setting up a goal in the second half, but his dangerous cross into the box was well intercepted and cleared by the Middlesbrough defence.

Meanwhile, Scottish forward Oliver McBurnie netted the winner deep into stoppage time, reacting quickest to a rebound on the goal line to seal victory and spark jubilant celebrations among Hull supporters.

His showing in the final underlined his importance to Hull City, capping off a consistently strong campaign for the Tigers.

Since arriving last summer, the Nigeria international has been a regular fixture for Hull City, impressing with solid defensive displays while also offering an attacking threat when needed.