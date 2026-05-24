Romanticising Africa’s Economic Opportunities Beside the Thames

Crusoe Osagie writes about a brief but hopeful immersion at the London Business School, where young African professionals explored the continent’s vast business potential despite the socio-economic and political challenges that have constrained Africa’s growth for decades

The prestigious London Business School, nestled along the elegant Sussex Place overlooking Regent’s Park in Central London, became a meeting point for some of Africa’s brightest young minds during the first two days of May 2026. More than 100 participants from across the continent gathered with a shared ambition: to explore how Africa can transform its immense promise into sustainable prosperity and finally redefine its position in the global economy.

The atmosphere at the summit was one of optimism, ambition and intellectual energy. Speaker after speaker highlighted the enormous opportunities spread across the 54 nations that make up the African continent. From its rapidly growing youth population to its vast deposits of rare earth minerals, fertile agricultural land, abundant solar energy potential and significant non-renewable resources, Africa was presented as a continent standing at the threshold of economic greatness.

Assistant Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School, Bukky Oyedeji, described these opportunities as both flattering and daunting. She argued that while Africa’s potential is undeniable, translating that potential into prosperity requires far more than optimism.

According to her, building the continent’s next generation of growth champions will demand fresh ideas, innovative initiatives, resilience, the right mindset and a new set of skills capable of navigating the unique complexities of African markets.

Her remarks reflected a broader sentiment that resonated throughout the conference: Africa’s future cannot simply depend on the abundance of its natural resources. Instead, success will come from the ability of Africans themselves to innovate, create systems that work and build globally competitive enterprises.

This theme of creativity and innovation was further reinforced by Seun Solanke of the Boston Consulting Group. Drawing attention to the uniquely Nigerian fabric and design she wore to the event, Solanke used fashion as a metaphor for African ingenuity. She explained that the same creativity responsible for the exquisite craftsmanship of African designs is also the driving force behind the continent’s growing influence in music, film, art, sculpture and dance.

According to her, the global success of African creative talents demonstrates that the continent possesses not only raw materials, but also the intellectual and cultural capital necessary to compete on the world stage. From internationally celebrated musicians to award-winning artists and entrepreneurs, African creativity is increasingly becoming a major export and a source of economic power.

Providing compelling data on Africa’s youthful workforce and extensive mineral wealth, Solanke insisted that the continent is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations. In her view, global investors who continue to ignore Africa do so at their own peril.

The discussion then shifted toward finance and investment. Chuba Ezenwa, Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Bank of America, spoke about the level of agility and strategic thinking required from African entrepreneurs and investors to attract meaningful capital. He stressed that Africa’s transformation would depend heavily on the ability of businesses and governments to inspire investor confidence and create environments capable of sustaining long-term growth.

Yet, despite the conference’s overwhelming optimism and celebration of opportunity, there remained an uncomfortable silence around some of the continent’s most pressing realities. With technology and the creative industry dominating both the conversations and the imagination of participants, many attendees appeared conveniently oblivious to the elephant in the room: the enormous gap between Africa’s potential and its lived experience.

To their credit, speakers did identify certain structural challenges confronting the continent. Africa’s fragmented markets, excessive tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers were repeatedly mentioned as obstacles to regional integration and economic growth. However, there was far less emphasis on perhaps the most significant threats to investment and development — insecurity and political instability.

In recent years, no fewer than 10 African nations have experienced military coups or unconstitutional changes in government, plunging millions into uncertainty and weakening investor confidence. Across several regions, insecurity, terrorism, banditry and political unrest continue to undermine economic progress and disrupt the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

As a participant at the summit, I expected these concerns to receive more serious attention. At the very least, I anticipated robust discussions on how investors, policymakers and entrepreneurs might mitigate the risks associated with political instability and insecurity. Instead, these issues were treated almost as side notes in conversations dominated by enthusiasm and aspiration.

The omission left me deeply reflective. Why would such critical realities be downplayed at a gathering supposedly committed to Africa’s economic future? One possible explanation gradually came to mind. Perhaps I was simply more cautious than most people in the room. Being at least ten years older than the average participant — whose age appeared to hover around 40 — maybe I had become more risk-conscious with time and experience.

Still, the conference succeeded in achieving something important. It reminded everyone present that Africa’s story is no longer solely one of poverty, conflict and dependency. There is a new narrative emerging — one driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and creativity. However, for that narrative to become reality, Africa must confront not only its opportunities but also its uncomfortable truths.

Romanticising Africa’s economic opportunities may inspire hope beside the Thames, but only honest engagement with the continent’s challenges will unlock the prosperity so passionately envisioned within the halls of London Business School.