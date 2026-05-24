Obi Meets S’African Ministers to Defuse Immigration Tensions, Denies Avoiding Atiku over 2027 Elections

• NDC begins screening, warns aspirants against thuggery

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

As the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday intensified preparations for the 2027 general election, a former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the party’s platform, Mr. Peter Obi, has met with South African ministers in a move to address rising immigration concerns involving Nigerians residing in that country.

This is as Obi also pushed back against suggestions that he was avoiding former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Meanwhile, he has also contrasted the lending practices of British banks with what he described as Nigeria’s collateral-dependent banking system.

Obi, who arrived in South Africa to participate in an international conference, held consultations with top South African ministers and political leaders following complaints by Nigerians residing in the country over growing immigration-related tensions and hostility toward African foreigners.

In a statement posted on his X account from Cape Town, Obi said he met with South African Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber; Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa; and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, where discussions focused on migration, youth unemployment, security concerns, and worsening tensions involving African migrants.

The former Anambra State governor stressed the need for stronger cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, urging both governments to pursue solutions anchored on justice, mutual respect, dialogue, and the rule of law.

Obi also appealed for restraint among citizens of both countries, warning against violence, hate, and provocation, while calling for grievances to be addressed through lawful and constitutional means.

Reacting to suggestions that he was avoiding Atiku ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi, had while speaking on the sidelines of the Spier Dialogue 2026, a pan-African governance forum in Cape Town, said:

“There are very few human beings who are as close as I am to Atiku. So, I can’t be running from him. This man is my very respected leader and elder brother.

“I don’t run from him. Never! It has nothing to do with running from anybody. I’ve never run from anybody. I just believe that I do things differently,” he said.

Atiku and Obi had jointly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Obi has since left the coalition, saying his decision to leave was not due to personal issues with Atiku or the chairman of the party, Senator David Mark.

Meanwhile, Obi contrasted the lending practices of British banks with what he described as Nigeria’s collateral-dependent banking system.

“I lived in the UK, my brother. I did business in the UK. Very successful business. I went to the bank. I told them the schools I was from, Cambridge and Oxford, and they gave me money.

“They didn’t ask me about my parents. They gave me this loan based on my intellectual capital, and I paid them back,” he said.

Obi added that the same opportunity would not have been available to him in Nigeria.

“In my country, I wouldn’t get that type of loan. They would have asked me to go and bring my dead mother and father, their properties and all of that,” he said.

NDC Begins Screening, Warns Aspirants against Thuggery

In a related development, the NDC leadership has announced the constitution of screening committees for House of Assembly aspirants in all the states, ahead of the party’s primaries.

In a memo jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, and National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the party said the screening exercise would run from May 23 to May 25, 2026.

The party stated that aspirants would be assessed on character, competence, and electoral viability, among other considerations.

The party also warned that any aspirant who appea