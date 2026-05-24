Nigeria Bids to Host 2028 Esports Nations Cup

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria made a bold and strategic move to establish as Africa’s esports capital, after the Esports Federation of Nigeria (EFN) officially bid to host the 2028 Esports Nations Cup (ENC) — one of the most prestigious international esports tournaments in the world.

With over 3.3 billion gamers globally and esports audiences now rivaling traditional sports in reach and engagement, competitive gaming has evolved into a powerful cultural, technological, and economic force. Nigeria, powered by one of the youngest populations on the planet, a rapidly expanding digital economy, and a vibrant creative sector is positioning itself at the centre of that global transformation.

The bid is being led by EFN President Yahaya Maikori, with strategic coordination by the Bid Chairman, Ikechukwu Okoye, and national communications leadership from the Federation’s Director of Communications/Media -Ifeanyi Elumeziem.

Speaking on the ambition, Maikori emphasized that the bid goes far beyond sport as it entails jobs, youth empowerment, tourism, technology, and placing Nigeria firmly on the global digital map.

Reinforcing the vision, Ikechukwu Okoye, Chairman of the Bid Committee, noted:

“Nigeria is not just participating in the global esports ecosystem, we are ready to host it. This bid reflects our confidence in our people, our infrastructure potential, and the immense talent of our youth. We intend to deliver a world-class experience that sets a new standard for Africa.”

The Esports Nations Cup, organised by the Esports World Cup Foundation, is a nation-versus-nation global tournament designed to ignite national pride through competitive gaming.

The inaugural edition will debut in Riyadh in 2026, bringing together more than 2,000 players from over 100 countries competing across 16 major game titles. Following this launch, the tournament will begin rotating internationally from 2028 thereby opening the door for Nigeria’s historic bid to become the first African host nation.

EFN projects that hosting the four-week global tournament could unlock significant economic value for Nigeria. The event is expected to attract thousands of international visitors, including players, coaches, media teams, investors, influencers, and fans, creating a major uplift across tourism, hospitality, aviation, retail, and entertainment sectors.

Beyond tourism impact, the ENC is expected to generate thousands of jobs across event production, broadcasting, digital media, security, logistics, marketing, and technology operations. For Nigeria’s rapidly growing youth population, it represents a direct gateway into one of the fastest-expanding industries in the global economy.

The bid also aligns with Nigeria’s wider national development priorities, including digital transformation, youth empowerment, creative economy expansion, and international tech partnerships. EFN believes the country is uniquely positioned to meet the hosting requirements, provided there is strong government backing and cross-sector collaboration.