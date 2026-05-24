Iheanacho Completes Celtic’s Double with Scottish Cup Win 

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho capped his remarkable late-season resurgence by scoring in Celtic FC’s 3-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic FC to secure the Scottish Cup title yesterday.

The Nigerian striker came off the bench to score Celtic’s third goal in the final as the Scottish champions completed a domestic double after recently clinching the Scottish Premiership title.

The former Leicester City FC striker latched onto a through ball from Benjamin Nygren, displayed brilliant footwork to evade multiple defenders and the goalkeeper, and calmly slotted home from close range.

His latest goal further highlighted Iheanacho’s growing influence during the closing weeks of the season after what initially appeared to be a difficult and frustrating move to Scotland.

After joining Celtic on a one-year contract last summer following his departure from Sevilla, the Nigerian endured a turbulent start at Celtic Park.

Injuries disrupted his rhythm early in the campaign, while instability around the managerial situation also affected the club’s consistency. At one stage, questions surrounded both his fitness and long-term future.

However, the former Manchester City forward rediscovered his sharpness during the decisive stages of the season and became one of Celtic’s most important attacking weapons.

Iheanacho contributed several crucial goals during Celtic’s dramatic title-winning run, including a late winner against Dundee that sparked the club’s impressive run of victories.

He also played a major role in Celtic’s journey to the Scottish Cup final after scoring a crucial brace in the semi-final victory over St Mirren.

Yesterday’s triumph also handed Iheanacho the sixth major trophy of his senior club career, adding to an honours list that already includes the English FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, EFL Championship title and Scottish Premiership crown.

Attention will now shift to the striker’s future, with Iheanacho approaching the end of his one-year contract at Celtic.