  • Sunday, 24th May, 2026

 Ganduje’s Son Joins Kwankwaso in NDC to Vie for House of Representatives’ Seat in 2027

Politics | 6 seconds ago

AbdulAziz Umar, son of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives’ seat for the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

His decision to pick a nomination form under the NDC was a significant departure from the family’s longstanding alignment with the APC and a movement into the political camp of his father’s estranged ally and former governor of Kano State Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A video circulating on social media showed AbdulAziz speaking about his political ambitions and his engagement with Kwankwaso, publicly confirming his alignment with the former governor’s expanding political network.

The NDC is the party Kwankwaso adopted after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and it has been gaining momentum across Kano State, attracting established political figures and grassroots support.

Political analysts say AbdulAziz’s entry into the race is likely to intensify competition in the constituency, with a potentially high-stakes contest expected against an APC candidate in what observers are already describing as one of the more closely watched 2027 races in the state.

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