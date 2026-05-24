  • Sunday, 24th May, 2026

Fernandes Named Premier League Player of the Season 

Sport | 7 seconds ago

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the season.

The Portugal midfielder was also named Football Writers’ Association men’s Player of the Year this month.

Fernandes equalled the record for assists in a Premier League season when setting up his 20th goal against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

He has also scored eight goals in 37 games to help United secure third place and qualification for the Champions League.

Fernandes has created more chances – 132 – than any other player in the Premier League this season. He has 43 more than the second best, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fernandes is the first United player to win the award since defender Nemanja Vidic in 2011.

The winner is decided after public votes are combined with those from a panel of football experts.

Arsenal’s David Raya, Gabriel and Declan Rice, Manchester City’ Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, Brentford’s Igor Thiago, and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White were also shortlisted.

United travel to Brighton in their final game of the season today

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