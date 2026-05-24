APC Cautions Fayemi Against ‘Demarketing’ Ruling Party, Advises Him to Defect or Face Sanction

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has cautioned former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, against making comments capable of damaging the image of the ruling party.

Basiru warned that disciplinary measures could be taken against him for comments that may portray the party in a bad light.

The warning followed Fayemi’s criticism of the APC during an interview on ‘State Affairs with Edmund Obilo’, where he said the party had drifted away from the ideals of its founding fathers and was gradually losing internal debate and ideological direction.

Fayemi noted that the growing culture of endorsements and consensus arrangements within the party could trigger internal crises ahead of future elections.

“This is not where the party has come from. We have lost our bearings and the vision of the founding fathers of this party,” Fayemi said during the interview.

He also warned that the increasing rush by party members to seek political favour from the presidency was unhealthy for the APC.

“It would be unfortunate if everybody is running to Aso Rock because they want something,” he said.

“Those who don’t get consensus won’t be happy… and you’re waiting for an implosion.”

Reacting to the remarks, Basiru dismissed Fayemi’s concerns and suggested the former governor should leave the APC if he no longer believes in the party.

“We urge him that since he so much despises the party and wishes the party an implosion, he should go to where whatever he thinks his best ideas can be ventilated,” Basiru said.

“We wish him the best of luck, but he should not stay within our party and be wishing us bad luck. He should go to another political party if he no longer believes in the party he represents.”

Basiru said the APC would not overlook actions or comments perceived as undermining the party’s interests.

“Let him go and join another party. If he does not join another party, the APC will not hesitate to invoke disciplinary actions to sanction him for anti-party activities,” he said.

The APC national secretary also linked Fayemi’s comments to ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, alleging that the former governor had been engaging opposition figures.

“His statement only further confirmed what Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said, that he was one of those who agreed to form opposition against the APC,” Basiru said.

“We also have it on good authority that he and some of his followers have been hobnobbing with opposition elements, particularly ahead of the Ekiti governorship election.”

He added that Fayemi’s comments at a period when the APC was preparing for the Ekiti governorship poll amounted to an attempt to weaken the party politically.

“Even at this time that the party is conducting its primaries and making preparations for the all-important Ekiti governorship election, it only shows a design to demarket the party ahead of that election,” Basiru said.