Fraser Suites Appoints Endozo GM

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Ronin Ronald Endozo has been appointed the General Manager Fraser Suites Abuja.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Services, Haroun Audu, said Endozo, brings more than two decades of international hospitality leadership and a long-standing connection to the property. Endozo first joined the team in 2017, serving briefly as Interim General Manager during the property’s opening year, and has now returned to lead it.

His career has been shaped by some of the most demanding addresses in five-star hospitality, with senior food and beverage and operations positions at the Muscat InterContinental, Burj Al Arab Dubai, Raffles Hotel Dubai, Hilton Dubai Creek, Millennium Plaza Hotel Dubai, and the Jumeirah Group of restaurants, where he served as Area Operations Manager.

He joined Frasers Hospitality as Director of Operations at Fraser Suites Dubai in 2014, a role he held for seven years while also serving as pre-opening General Manager for Fraser Suites Riyadh. He subsequently led Citadines Culture Village Dubai with The Ascott Limited from pre-opening through to award-winning maturity, before returning to Frasers Hospitality and Abuja.

Endozo, who is a certified ISO 9001 Lead Auditor is a graduate of Bath Spa University and holds business management qualifications from Cornell University.

On his expectations regarding his new role in Abuja, he said: Fraser Suites Abuja is a property I first stepped into in 2017, and leading it now is a singular privilege. What sets it apart has not changed in the years between: a residential ease that belongs in the suites themselves, a service style that is considered without being intrusive, and a quiet sense of place that is rare in a working capital. My focus is to protect those things, and to keep earning the trust our guests bring through the door.”