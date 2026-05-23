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Fayemi Urges African Leaders to Integrate Tourism into Economic Devt Plans

Life & Style | 23 minutes ago

Gbenga Sodeinde

Former Ekiti State Governor and ex-Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has called for the institutionalisation of tourism policies that can endure beyond electoral cycles.

He described tourism as a critical but underutilised driver of economic growth and cultural preservation across Africa.

Fayemi made the submission while delivering a Special Guest Reflection at the International Tourism Summit Oyo State 2026 held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Speaking on the theme of sustainable tourism development, the former governor stressed the need for African governments to approach tourism as long-term economic infrastructure capable of generating employment, stimulating local economies, preserving cultural heritage, and advancing subnational development.

Drawing from his administration’s experience in Ekiti State, Fayemi highlighted efforts aimed at repositioning the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, improving access roads within the tourism corridor, and investing in supporting infrastructure to encourage recreational tourism and expand economic opportunities for host communities.

According to him, tourism development must be integrated into a broader agenda of economic renewal, cultural identity, and community participation to achieve lasting impact.

Fayemi also commended Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State Government for convening the summit and creating a platform that brought together policymakers, investors, development partners, and industry stakeholders to deepen discussions around tourism development in Nigeria and across Africa.

He maintained that the future of tourism on the continent would depend largely on the ability of governments and stakeholders to build people-centred, investment-friendly, culturally rooted, and institutionally resilient tourism ecosystems.

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