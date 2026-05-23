FG Denies Alleged Suspension of Collective Bargaining Agreements With Health Sector  

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has dismissed reports that it ordered the suspension of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) with stakeholders in the health sector have been suspended until after 2027.

A statement signed by Head of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Annah Daniel, said “The attention of the government has been drawn to reports and insinuations suggesting that Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) with stakeholders in the health sector have been suspended until after 2027.

“Government wishes to categorically state that such claims are misleading, unfounded, and do not reflect the position or commitment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration toward workers’ welfare and industrial harmony within the health sector.”

The government said it remained committed to constructive engagement, continuous dialogue, and responsible negotiations with all health sector unions and professional bodies in line with established labour laws and international best practices.

According to the ministry, “Collective bargaining remains a vital instrument for promoting industrial peace, improving working conditions, and ensuring effective healthcare service delivery to citizens.”

He said while the government “acknowledges the prevailing economic realities and the need for prudent management of national resources, this does not translate into abandonment or suspension of agreements with health sector stakeholders.

“Discussions and consultations with relevant unions are ongoing and will continue in good faith towards mutually beneficial outcomes.

“Furthermore, It is important to emphasize that the administration recognises the invaluable contributions of the healthcare professionals to national development and public health service delivery.”

The ministry said that the government will therefore continue to prioritise policies and interventions aimed at strengthening the health sector and improving the welfare of its workforce.

It urged members of the public and stakeholders to disregard what it described as, “misinformation capable of creating unnecessary tension within the sector.

“Government remains open to dialogue and committed to sustaining industrial harmony for the overall interest of the nation.”