APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu Sweeps Kabo Ward as Barau Hails Exercise as Positive Signal for 2027 Elections

Lone challenger, Osifo Stanley, polls zero

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged victorious in Kabo Ward, Kabo Local Government Area of Kano North Senatorial District, the home ward of Deputy Senate President Senator Barau I. Jibrin, in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

The exercise was conducted at the headquarters of the APC in Kabo ward.

During the primary, the Deputy President of the Senate displayed the poster of President Tinubu while hundreds of party members including the local government chairman, Hon. Lawal Najume, queued behind him. The exercise ended around 2pm.

The returning officer, Umar Moahmmadu Rabiu, said the only challenger of President Tinubu, Mr Osifo Osayamen Stanley, polled zero votes.

He said three out of 1007 eligible voters in the Kabo ward did not turn out for the exercise.

Rabiu, who supervised the exercise together with other members of the presidential primary committee constituted by the APC in Kano State, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

In his remarks after the exercise, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau thanked members of the APC for the massive turnout and peaceful and orderly conduct during the exercise.

” With the massive turnout of party members, Insha Allah, the coast is clear for the victory of President Tinubu come January 16th, 2027 when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the presidential and National Assembly elections,” he was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kabo LGA, Hon. Lawal Najume, hailed the exercise, adding that President Tinubu, Governor Abba, Senator Barau and all other candidates of the APC will emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections.