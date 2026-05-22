  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

Royal Nod: Ooni of Ife hails Stanel Boss Dr Stanley Uzochukwu for Harvard, Oxford leadership feats

Featured | 8 hours ago

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, has congratulated Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, Founder and CEO of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, on completing elite executive leadership programmes at the University of Oxford and Harvard Kennedy School.

In a letter dated May 20, 2026, the monarch praised Dr Uzochukwu’s drive for continuous learning at “two of the world’s most prestigious institutions,” saying it reflects a deep commitment to solving societal problems and improving lives.

Dr Uzochukwu has recently completed multiple Harvard Kennedy School programmes, including High Performance Leadership, Emerging Leaders, Leadership Decision Making, Leading Successful Programs using Evidence, and Strategic Leadership for Personal Effectiveness. He capped it off with the High Performance Leadership programme at the University of Oxford, London.

“I have always known you as a lover of continuous education, a personality who dedicates himself to acquiring solutions to societal problems, thereby making life better for the common people,” the Ooni stated.

The monarch said the training positions Dr Uzochukwu to drive greater impact in leadership, governance, and business development, adding: “As the world cannot wait for the deployment of the newly acquired knowledge, I wish to congratulate you once again and wish you success in your future endeavours.”

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