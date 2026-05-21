Firm Backs Household Energy with Advanced Inverter

LG Electronics is reinforcing its commitment to smarter and more energy‑efficient living by spotlighting its range of inverter‑powered refrigerators designed to meet the evolving needs of Nigerian households.

As electricity costs continue to rise and inflationary pressures shape consumer spending, LG’s refrigerator portfolio is positioned as a practical solution that combines dependable performance with responsible energy consumption.

General Manager, Home Appliance Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria Mr. Oktai Kim, said: “Nigerian consumers are becoming more intentional about how they use energy and manage household costs. By offering a diverse range of inverter‑powered refrigerators, we are giving families the flexibility to choose solutions that suit their homes while delivering long‑term value through energy efficiency and dependable performance.”

Rather than focusing on technology alone, LG’s energy‑saving refrigerator portfolio emphasises everyday benefits, efficient operation, reliable cooling, and designs that adapt to real living conditions.