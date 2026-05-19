Sani, Fagbemi, Osigwe Seek Independent, Stronger, Judiciary at Kaduna NBA Week

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said the independence and integrity of the judiciary must never be compromised.

According to him, “the judiciary remains indispensable guardian of constitutional order, protectors of civil liberties, defender of due process, and custodians of societal equilibrium.”

Sani stated this yesterday at the inauguration of the Kaduna Bar Centre, named after former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Bello.

The event was part of activities marking the Law Week of the Kaduna Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The governor noted that during periods of uncertainty and national strain, “it is often to the judiciary that citizens turn for reassurance that justice, fairness, and reason shall ultimately prevail.

“As a government, we fully recognise the pivotal role of the judiciary and the legal profession in sustaining democratic stability, advancing peaceful coexistence, protecting rights, resolving disputes, and deepening public confidence in governance.

“Our administration therefore remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen judicial infrastructure, enhance institutional capacity, improve access to justice, and promote professional excellence within the legal ecosystem.”

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described the commissioning of the Justice Mohammed Bello Bar Centre as symbolic of the enduring strength, resilience, and progressive vision of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Fagbemi commended the governor for his commitment to the advancement of justice, institutional development, and the rule of law in Kaduna State, particularly his support for the completion of the Bar Centre project.

The minister also paid tribute to the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, describing him as “an icon of judicial integrity, intellectual distinction, and statesman whose contributions to Nigerian jurisprudence remain indelible.”

He said the Bar Centre should serve not just as an administrative facility but as “the intellectual heartbeat of the legal community” and a hub for continuing legal education, policy discourse, innovation, professional collaboration, and access to justice initiatives.

Fagbemi further stressed the need for collaboration among the Bar, the Bench, and the executive in the national interest while respecting the constitutional independence of each institution.

“Such collaboration does not diminish the role or authority of any arm of government or institution. Rather, it strengthens governance, deepens democracy, and enhances justice delivery,” he added.

In his remarks, President of the NBA, Afam Osigwe, SAN, commended the Kaduna Branch for successfully completing the construction of the centre, noting the contributions of past leaderships of the NBA and the Kaduna State Government towards the completion of the project.

Osigwe urged NBA branches across the country to invest in infrastructure that would not only provide meeting spaces for lawyers but also generate revenue for their branches.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the various branches of the NBA that it is very important not only for the branches to increase their income but to utilise it in putting in place structures like this,” he said.