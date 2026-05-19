  • Tuesday, 19th May, 2026

Ogun LG: Release Probe Report on Alleged Funds Diversion, CSO Tells EFCC, ICPC

Nigeria | 26 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), have been asked to make public their findings from investigations of alleged diversion of the Ogun State Local Government (LG) funds under the current administration.

The request was made in Abuja on Monday by a group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), which made the call on Monday in Abuja, cited the lack of openness in the award of contracts as the way the LG funds were being managed.

The group, on the platform of Lygel Youths & Leadership Initiative (LYLI), stated that, “the most glaring internal crisis of this administration remains the strangulation of the third tier of government.”

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Executive Director, Lekan Oladapo, explained that without a robust and functioning local government administration, there was hardly any programme of the federal government that can work in any part of the country, Ogun State inclusive.

“We recall the 2023 petition by the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, who courageously affirmed that the Ogun State Government had consistently withheld federal allocations and Ecological Funds meant for the 20 local governments in the state.

“Despite the administration’s denials, the reality on ground has indeed shown that the Local Governments have operated under a ‘zero allocation’ reality, where they are unable to perform basic functions like rural road grading or maintaining primary health centers without begging the state executive for ‘intervention funds.

“This is a direct affront to the Supreme Court’s ruling on financial autonomy for Nigeria’s 774 local governments. It is also a direct assault on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to reposition the grassroots for quality developments,” the group said.

It also questioned what it described as the “closed-door” nature of public procurement in Ogun State.

The group cited a case in April 2026 when civil society groups like the, Right Thinkers Global Initiative (Eagleping), were forced to invoke the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act just to get details on the N1.39 billion New Ogun State House of Assembly Complex project.

It challenged the state government to show the people one major, newly constructed and fully functional state hospital built from the ground up in the last seven years.

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