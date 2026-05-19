Nasarawa Orders Suspension of Mining Operations in Udege 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Goverment has ordered Lideal Mining Company to immediately suspend mining operations at Endo community in Udege, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Consequently, the state government has equally directed immediate cessation of all forms of mining operations and movement of raw materials from the mining site by the firm, without further delay.

Addressing Journalists at a press conference on Wednesday in Lafia, the state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Margarate Elayo, said the decision was taken after series of engagements, stakeholders consultations, security report surrounding mining activities within the affected cadestral unit, saying the directive was issued in public interest.

The commissioner explained that the directive was for the company to commence immediate withrawal of facilities, mining equipments, machineries, trucks and personnel from the mining site.

Elayo explained further that the directive was in line with governor Abdullahi Sule led administration’s commitment to uphold lawful mining practices and maintain peace in host communities and other established procedures aims to guarantee peace, and investors confidence in the state.

She said that the state government has taken the decision in the overriding public interest in furtherance with her ongoing effort to reposition the mining sector in the state.

The commissioner disclosed that goverment has directed immediate deployment of security personnel to the mining site to ensure compliance with its directive, and to prevent any unauthorized activity at the location.