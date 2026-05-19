  • Monday, 18th May, 2026

Dettol Cool Campaign Shows Nigerians Easy Way to Stay protected

Business | 8 seconds ago

Dettol Cool has building on the momentum of its first edition, which introduced the #OwnTheSweat campaign to communities across the country, returned with a more immersive approach.

In a report, the company said that with #OwnTheSweat 2.0, the focus was on deeper, more engaging experiences within environments where movement and physical activity are part of everyday life.

“Over the past two months, soaring temperatures across Nigeria have made staying fresh and comfortable more difficult. From navigating crowded spaces in sweltering conditions to repeatedly wiping away sweat, the discomfort has been widespread. For those with active lifestyles or constantly on the move, maintaining proper hygiene has become even more demanding,” it said.

“The initiative came to life through a series of pop-up activations engaging participants in real time and reinforcing the connection between active living and everyday hygiene. Rather than simply promoting freshness, the initiative demonstrated how it fits seamlessly into daily routines. The campaign kicked off in key fitness hubs across the country,” it said. Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Director at Reckitt West Africa, Boma Harrison, noted that the initiative #OwnTheSweat was designed to meet Nigerians in their everyday routines. “With #OwnTheSweat2.0 by Dettol Cool, we wanted to go beyond awareness and create real, engaging experiences in spaces where people are most active, such as the gym. It’s about showing that staying cool, fresh and maintaining good hygiene can be simple, even in demanding conditions. You can rely on Dettol Cool to get the job done,” she said.

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