Lagos, EU Reinforce Collaboration On Integrated Physical Planning, Transport Systems

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Government and the European Union have reinforced collaboration on sustainable urban growth, land use efficiency, and integrated mobility systems within the State.

The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development received the European Union Delegation on a strategic meeting, which focused on Transport Corridor Development, Urban Mobility, and strategies for delivering resilient infrastructure to enhance connectivity. The engagement also emphasised the need for innovative planning frameworks to address rapid urbanisation while ensuring sustainability and economic inclusion.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, called for enhanced technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, and investment-driven initiatives aimed at improving urban resilience and mobility infrastructure.

“You will agree with me that Lagos is a key economic hub in West Africa, and we are confident in our strategic direction towards sustainable physical planning transformation,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, commended the European Union for its sustained commitment to supporting developmental initiatives across the region. He noted that Lagos, as a rapidly expanding megacity, requires forward-thinking partnerships that will enhance its capacity to deliver efficient land use systems and modern transportation networks.

Engr. Sotire emphasized that the State Government remains focused on implementing policies and master plans that promote orderly development, reduce congestion, and improve the overall quality of life for residents. He further stressed that collaboration with international partners such as the EU is critical to achieving globally aligned physical planning standards.

In her remarks, the Team Lead, Celihe Lhoste, stated that the visit underscores the EU’s commitment to fostering sustainable cities through strategic partnerships.

“Lagos represents a dynamic model of urban growth in Africa. Our engagement today reflects the European Union’s readiness to support initiatives that promote efficient land use, climate-resilient infrastructure, and inclusive mobility systems,” she said.

She further noted that the EU is particularly interested in strengthening technical cooperation with Lagos State in areas such as smart physical planning, sustainable transport systems, and institutional capacity development.

Another member of the delegation, Jacques Remy, highlighted the importance of integrated planning in addressing urban challenges, noting that;

“The future of cities like Lagos depends on coordinated approaches that bring together land use planning, transportation, and environmental considerations. The European Union is committed to supporting frameworks that deliver long-term impact and resilience.”

Also speaking, the Director, Regional and Masterplan Department, Tpl. Adeshina Shobowale, stated that while Lagos has several strategic development plans in place, there is a need for a unified planning framework.

He called for the adoption of a comprehensive, layered document that integrates all planning components and effectively addresses the State’s evolving urban needs.

The meeting was followed by visits to key landmark project sites, including the Marina Train Station, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and the Àlaro City amongst other strategic locations.

The engagement provided an opportunity for both parties to explore potential areas of partnership, including smart city development, data-driven urban planning, climate-resilient infrastructure, and capacity building for relevant agencies within the State.

Other officials present at the meeting included Tpl. Kikelomo Asogbon, Director of Town Planning, Tpl. Hakeem Animashaun, Director, Development Matters, and Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi-Eko, Director, Public Affairs, among others.

“The meeting marks another significant step in strengthening international cooperation towards building inclusive, efficient, and future-ready cities, with Lagos State positioned at the forefront of physical planning innovation in Africa,” said a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Titilayo Oshodi-Eko.