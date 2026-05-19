Adeboye, Templar-Adrenale Set Lagos Agog as 200 Elite Young Basketball Talents Battle for Life-changing Opportunities 

The stage is officially set for one of the biggest grassroots basketball gatherings Nigeria has seen in recent years, as over 200 of the nation’s most promising young basketball players prepare to storm Lagos for the highly anticipated Final Selection Event of the Templar-Adrenale Athlete Development Initiative.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the newly renovated Dolphins Basketball Court, Mongoro, Ikeja, is being organised in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, under the leadership of Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, signaling growing federal support for structured youth athlete development in Nigeria.

For months, scouts and development officials traveled across the country identifying exceptional young talents between the ages of 13 and 18 years. The search began at the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta and continued through extensive follow-up evaluations in multiple states.

Now, the best of the best will finally come together in Lagos for one defining moment — a final evaluation that could change their lives forever.

According to organisers, athletes selected from the event will become the first official intake into the Templar-Adrenale High-Performance Development Programme, a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide elite basketball training, mentorship, education support, character development, and international exposure opportunities.

The event is already generating major excitement within Nigeria’s basketball and sports development circles, with coaches, scouts, sports stakeholders, media organizations, and youth development advocates expected to attend.

Adding even more significance to the occasion, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, will be specially honored during the event with an international recognition award from partners in the United States of America, in acknowledgment of his office’s commitment to advancing grassroots sports and youth empowerment initiatives across Nigeria.

The Dolphins Basketball Court itself now stands as a symbol of the project’s vision. Recently renovated by Templar-Adrenale, the facility has been transformed into a modern environment designed to inspire and develop the next generation of elite athletes.

For many of the young players arriving from across Nigeria, the Lagos showcase represents far more than another basketball event — it is a gateway to opportunity, exposure, and a possible future on the global stage.

Observers believe the initiative could mark the beginning of a new era in Nigerian sports development, where talent identification is no longer the final destination, but the starting point of a structured pathway toward excellence.

With the Presidency, sports stakeholders, and international partners now aligned behind the initiative, anticipation continues to build toward what promises to be a defining day for grassroots basketball in Nigeria.

“The future is scouted. The best will be selected.”