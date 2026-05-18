Presidency: Will Makinde’s Declaration Alter S’West’s Political Calculation?

With Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State’s recent Presidential Declaration on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement, the era of a monolithic Southwest voting pattern may be fading. Folalumi Alaran reports.

There was a time when the Southwest stood as Nigeria’s most predictable political fortress, ideologically coherent, electorally disciplined, and largely united behind a common progressive identity.

From the days of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the Action Group in the First Republic to the ascendancy of the modern All Progressives Congress, the region cultivated a reputation for bloc voting rooted in shared history, cultural solidarity and strategic political calculation.

But politics, like history, is never static. The emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state as a national political force appears to be testing the old assumptions that once defined Southwest electoral behavior.

Makinde’s gradual but deliberate entry into the broader national equation signals more than personal ambition; it represents a potential ideological and political realignment within the Yoruba political landscape.

His growing appeal across party lines, his independent-minded posture within opposition politics, and his ability to command influence outside traditional power structures suggest that the era of a monolithic Southwest voting pattern may be fading.

Increasingly, the region is showing signs of political pluralism where performance, personality, generational appeal and strategic alliances may weigh more heavily than inherited partisan loyalties.

This shift carries profound implications for Nigeria’s future elections. If the Southwest can no longer be treated as a guaranteed political bloc under a single ideological umbrella, then the calculations of both ruling and opposition parties must inevitably change.

Makinde’s rising profile, therefore, is not merely about one man’s ambition; it may well symbolize the fragmentation of an old political order and the birth of a more competitive, unpredictable Southwest political culture.

The decision by Governor Makinde to formally declare his interest in the 2027 presidential race on the platform of the Allied Peoples’ Movement was not merely another campaign-style gathering.It was a carefully choreographed political statement aimed at redefining the shape of opposition politics in Nigeria ahead of the next general election.

At the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, thousands of supporters of the PDP and APM converged for what organizers described as the beginning of a broader political realignment. But beyond the crowd, banners and declarations, the rally exposed growing concerns within opposition circles over what they perceive as the shrinking democratic space in Nigeria.

Makinde used the occasion to unveil the “Reset Nigeria Movement,” a coalition initiative he said was designed to rescue the country from economic decline, political intimidation and democratic erosion.

“We have found ourselves at a point in our political history as a nation where the very foundation of democracy is being shaken,” Makinde declared before party loyalists and political stakeholders.

According to him, opposition parties had come under sustained pressure aimed at weakening alternative political voices in the country.

“We have witnessed the continuous meddling in the affairs of opposition parties in our dear country, with the aim of taking Nigeria to a one-party system. Without a multi-party system, there is no democracy,” he said.

Presidential Bid Wrapped in Coalition Politics

While Makinde’s presidential declaration dominated headlines, the larger political significance of the event lay in the coalition itself.

The alliance between the PDP and APM appears to be part of a broader effort by opposition actors to build an alternative platform capable of challenging the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Makinde framed the coalition as a necessity rather than a convenience.

“They calculated and said opposition cannot unite. But I am here today to say that it is a miscalculation,” he said.

“The opposition in Nigeria is not just political parties; the opposition is the everyday Nigerian for whom the country does not work.”

He argued that worsening economic hardship and insecurity had pushed many Nigerians into survival mode while those in authority allegedly treated public office as personal entitlement.

“The economic and security situations have continued to deteriorate, putting the majority of Nigerians on survival mode on a daily basis,” the governor stated.

He then formally announced his presidential ambition. “Today, history is being made. I pronounce today the birth of Reset Nigeria Movement,” he said.

“Therefore today, I, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, announce my candidacy for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Makinde as a National Opposition Figure?

Within the opposition landscape, Makinde is increasingly viewed as one of the few governors with an independent political structure, regional influence and sustained grassroots appeal.

In the South-West, traditionally regarded as an APC stronghold, Makinde has maintained political relevance through a combination of populist engagement, strategic alliances and administrative visibility. His supporters argue that his ability to retain political stability in Oyo State despite turbulence within the PDP has strengthened his national credentials.

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Eddy Olafeso, praised Makinde’s “strategic capacity and management of resources” and commended him for “bringing new energy and unity among political leaders.”

APM Platform and Search for Political Alternatives

The involvement of the APM added another layer of intrigue to the unfolding coalition politics. Though not traditionally considered a major national party, the APM is increasingly being positioned as a possible rallying platform for aggrieved politicians and opposition blocs seeking an alternative structure outside the crisis-ridden major parties.

National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Dantalle, described the coalition as a mission to restore democratic values and national pride. “We are determined to restore the pride of Nigerians and deepen democracy in this country,” he said.

Similarly, the party’s National Secretary, Oyadeyi Ayodele, said the alliance was aimed at ensuring Nigeria “reclaims its pride of place as one of the best countries in Africa.”

The coalition also signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the PDP South-West Secretariat in Ibadan before proceeding to the rally at Mapo Hall, a move intended to signal seriousness and institutional commitment.

APC Comes Under Heavy Criticism

Speakers at the rally repeatedly accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of failing to meet public expectations.

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said the alliance became necessary because of what he described as the ruling party’s inability to fulfill campaign promises.

“The failure of the ruling party to meet the expectations of Nigerians is responsible for this alliance. Nigerians deserve better leadership,” Oyinlola stated.

Also speaking, Ali Odefa argued that Nigeria “cannot afford to operate a one-party system,” insisting that opposition parties must unite to confront what he described as incompetence in governance.

Unity: Powerful Idea Facing Old Political Realities

The recurring theme throughout the rally was opposition’s unity. Yet Nigerian political history suggests that coalition politics is often easier to announce than to sustain.

Many alliances collapse under the weight of personal ambition, zoning disputes and ideological inconsistencies. The same leaders calling for unity today may become rivals tomorrow once negotiations over presidential tickets and political control begin.

That reality remains the biggest test for the “Reset Nigeria Movement.” Can the coalition evolve into a disciplined national structure, or will it become another temporary arrangement built around immediate political calculations?

For now, the answer remains uncertain.

Symbolism of Mapo Hall

Choice of Mapo Hall was politically symbolic.

Historically associated with major political movements in the South-West, the venue added emotional and historical weight to the declaration. By launching the coalition there, organizers attempted to portray the alliance as the beginning of a broader democratic movement rather than a routine political gathering.

Battle for 2027 Has Begun

Whether Makinde’s coalition matures into a formidable national movement or fades into another short-lived alliance, the Ibadan rally has already altered political conversations ahead of 2027.

The opposition appears increasingly aware that fragmented resistance may not be enough against a dominant ruling structure. The emergence of the “Reset Nigeria Movement” therefore represents both a protest against the current order and an experiment in rebuilding opposition relevance.

For now, one thing is clear: the contest for 2027 is gradually taking shape, and Nigeria’s opposition forces are beginning to reposition themselves for what could become one of the country’s most defining electoral battles in recent history.