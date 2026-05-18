LA LIGA: Lookman Scores Winner for Atlético in Griezmann’s Final Home Game

*The victory also favours Akor, Ejuke’s safety with Sevilla

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman’s 1-0 match winner for Atletico Madrid at home against Girona last night has ensured safety for his Super Eagles teammates Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke whose Sevilla suffered a similar 1-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid. Vini Junior scored Real Madrid’s goal against Sevilla.

Lookman’s winner was his fourth La Liga goal in 11 appearances for Atlético since switching to their Metropolitano ground in January transfer window from Atalanta.

Departing Frenchman, Antoine Griezmann, gave Lookman the close-range low pass. The victory consolidated Atlético’s fourth place with same 69 points as third placed Villarreal with one match to the end of the season.

Griezmann received a big ovation from the home crowd, having played his final match at the Metropolitano ahead of his move to MLS side Orlando City SC this summer. In total, he scored 74 goals in 165 appearances for Atletico at the Metropolitano across competitions, (at least 32 more than any other player for the club at this venue).

For Lookman’s Nigerian international teammates, Akor and Ejuke, Atlético’s victory helped them to consolidate their LaLiga status next season as they are safe on 43 points in the 13th spot on the log.

With Oviedo confirmed relegated, the next two spots to be relegated remain for teams on 42 points downward like Levante, Osasuna, Elche, Girona and Mallorca. Two of these teams will join Oviedo on the final day fixtures.

Levante earned a vital 2-0 win over Mallorca, who are 19th and in grave danger, along with Girona, 18th.

Real Madrid will finish the season without a major trophy for the second year running, but produced a focussed display to beat Sevilla.

RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Man Utd 3-2 Nottingham

Brentford 2-2 Cry’Palace

Everton 1-3 Sunderland

Leeds 1-0 Brighton

Wolves 1-1 Fulham

Newcastle 3-1 West Ham

LA LIGA

Atlético 1-0 Girona

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona 3-1 Betis

SERIE A

AS Roma 2-0 Lazio

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan

Juventus 0-2 Fiorentina

Pisa 0-3 Napoli

Inter 0-0 Verona

Udinese 0-1 Cremonese