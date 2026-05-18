Ikoyi Club/Zenith Bank Inter-School Swimming Gala to Hold May 23

Excitement is building ahead of the 2026 edition of the Ikoyi Club/Zenith Bank Inter-School Swimming Gala, scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 23, at the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club 1938.

Now in its ninth edition, the youth-focused championship has continued to grow into one of the most anticipated swimming competitions in the country, providing a vibrant platform for young talents to showcase their skills, compete at a high level, and nurture their future in the sport.

The continued success and growth of the competition has been made possible through the steadfast partnership and support of Zenith Bank, whose commitment to youth development and grassroots sports has helped sustain the gala as a premier platform for emerging swimming talents across Nigeria.

No fewer than 20 schools are expected to participate in this year’s gala, which promises a thrilling atmosphere, spirited competition, and outstanding performances at the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club 1938.

Participants will compete across all major swimming strokes including Freestyle, Breaststroke, Backstroke, Butterfly, and Individual Medley, with race distances tailored to different age categories to ensure both inclusiveness and competitiveness.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Akinbulejo Onabolu, expressed delight at the level of interest and registrations already recorded.

“This competition remains one of our flagship developmental initiatives aimed at discovering and nurturing young swimming talents,” he said. “Over the years, we have witnessed remarkable growth and progress from athletes who participated in our events, and that continues to inspire our commitment to youth development through sports.”

He added: “We are fully prepared for another memorable edition of the gala and deeply appreciate the unwavering support of Zenith Bank, whose consistency, belief in youth empowerment, and commitment to sporting excellence have contributed immensely to the success and longevity of this event. Their partnership continues to play a vital role in helping us provide young swimmers with a platform to grow, compete, and excel. We look forward to an exciting and highly competitive championship on May 23.”