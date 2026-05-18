Institute Says Eno Built 107 Roads, 40 Bridges in 3 Years 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has so far delivered a total length of 1304.722 kilometres of roads and 40 bridges in 107 road projects across the three senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom state, the Nigeria Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA) has said.

This was revealed in a press release made available in Abuja yesterday signed by the Registrar of the institute, Dr Maryam Hamza, after what the platform described as a team inspection to Akwa Ibom.

According to NISMA, out of this number, 11 are dual carriageways with a total length of 611.533km and 26 bridges, adding that Eno inherited and completed 41 road projects of 341.359km including 14 bridges.

Also, through the Akwa Ibom State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (AKS-RAAMP), it stated that the governor has delivered 43 road projects with a total length of 351.83km.

With most states and communities in Nigeria deficient in terms of development and infrastructure, the group expressed delight that one leader has chosen to be different in his commitment and sincerity in changing the narrative and taking governance beyond rhetoric.

“The governor has succeeded in curtailing rural-urban drift by providing this essential infrastructure to the people. Thus, in that state, there is no remarkable difference between those who reside in urban centres and those in the rural areas because the amenities are available at both sides of the divide,” NISMA emphasised.

Importantly, it stated that this rural development has added value to agricultural activities in the state, as farmers now have unhindered access to their farms because of the motorable roads in these areas.

“This enables them to evacuate and transport their farm produce to the relevant markets and sell them at good prices because the produce is fresh and preserved,” the institute explained.

NISMA stated that it has been at the forefront of advocacy by objectively speaking truth to power over the years.

“Over time, we have observed that most governments have been falling short of this noble responsibility and expectations of the masses. And we have never been found abdicating our duty in condemning this anomaly,” NISMA added.