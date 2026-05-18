 GETTING IT DONE: WHY VISION DOES NOT TRANSLATE TO RESULTS

Vision costs nothing, but execution costs everything, contends LINUS OKORIE

People love to dream. They speak passionately about the mind-blowing ideas they have, businesses they want to build, and the impact they want to create. It feels good to imagine the future. It feels even better to talk about it. But the moment you try to turn those dreams into actual results, the gap between intention and action begins to show. This gap is where most people lose the plot. Additionally, it is the difference between a dreamer and a doer. Dreamers carry intentions like souvenirs. Doers have outcomes you can measure.

If we are honest, everyone has that one thing they keep promising themselves they will finally tackle. It might be a course, a project, a business, a consistent habit. It lingers in the mind. It inspires you for a moment. Then the day gets busy, the week gets chaotic, and the promise fades. Vision alone rarely survives the weight of everyday life. The question is not whether you can see the future you want. The question is why you haven’t moved closer to it.

One major reason is that many goals are not clear enough to follow. People call their vague wishes “visions.” They repeat phrases like “I want to get better,” or “I want to grow my business,” without defining what better or growth actually means. The mind cannot execute on fog. It needs clarity. It needs a target you can point at. Without that clarity, action becomes guesswork, and guesswork rarely leads anywhere meaningful.

Another problem is the way people consistently overestimate their capacity. This is a human flaw. Daniel Kahneman’s work on the planning fallacy shows that people underestimate the time needed for tasks by nearly 40%, even when they have done the task before. This is why we create ambitious plans that crumble after a few days. We assume we will have more energy, time, discipline, and focus. But the version of ourselves we plan for is rarely the one that wakes up on Monday morning.

Then there is the simple truth that people underestimate the effort behind their dreams. It is easy to imagine the finished product. It is harder to accept the long nights, the slow progress, the repeated corrections, the frustration, and the silence of nobody clapping while you work. The attractive part of vision is the final picture. The part people avoid is the uncomfortable process. Colin Powell captured it well when he said, a dream does not become reality through magic; it takes hard work. The work behind the dream is what separates achievers from talkers.

But even if you have clarity and effort, execution collapses when there is no accountability. The numbers are ruthless. When people keep a goal to themselves, they have a ten percent (10%) chance of achieving it. Sharing that goal with someone else raises the odds to sixty-five percent (65%). Adding weekly check-ins raises it to ninety-five percent (95%). Goals are better accomplished with accountability. Excuses thrive in silence. Many leaders do not fail because they lacked vision. They fail because no one was waiting for them to deliver.

Beyond structure, emotional resistance stands in the way. This include the fear of failing, embarrassment, stepping outside your comfort zone, and discovering you are not as good as you hoped. These fears rarely announce themselves loudly. They whisper. They create delays that sound reasonable, even logical. But they choke execution quietly, day after day, until months pass and nothing has moved.

Even in cases when fear is not the problem, distraction is. Not every open door is your door. Some opportunities look attractive but are actually detours. Many leaders say yes to too many things, and before they realize it, their energy is scattered across commitments that do not support their actual goals. A busy week often hides an unproductive life. Without focus, your vision becomes noise.

Turning vision into a concrete target begins with clarity. You must know exactly what you want. You must understand why it matters right now. And you must define what success looks like in a way that can be measured, not imagined. When clarity meets urgency, decisions become easier and distractions lose their power. The more precise the vision, the faster execution begins.

One of the most practical ways to move from clarity to action is to break your vision into ninety-day cycles. Ninety days is long enough to accomplish real progress, yet short enough to create pressure. Human motivation resets every twelve weeks, which is why most gyms are empty by March. A ninety-day window gives you a focused runway where effort feels connected to the finish line. It forces discipline, review, and continuous movement.

Once clarity is in place, prioritization becomes the lifeline of execution. You cannot treat everything as urgent. Trying to do too many things at once guarantees shallow progress on all of them. Multitasking drops productivity by nearly forty percent. Leaders who chase everything achieve nothing. The question is, if you could only accomplish one meaningful outcome this quarter, which outcome would change everything? This single choice becomes the anchor. It becomes the filter for your decisions. It becomes the center of your weekly and daily efforts. When you focus on the work that actually matters, momentum builds quickly.

Planning is where structure enters the story. Most plans fail because people design them for the life they imagine, not the life they live. They forget about interruptions, fatigue, traffic, family demands, unexpected calls, and the everyday chaos of being human. This is why ninety-two percent of New Year goals fail. And only ten percent of strategic plans in organizations ever see completion. The problem is not inspiration. You need a weekly rhythm that grounds your goals: a simple loop of reviewing what worked, planning the week ahead, and executing daily tasks with focus.

Daily planning matters just as much. Choosing your top three tasks each day, blocking time for them, and removing the two biggest distractions before you begin can completely change your productivity. You don’t need a complicated system. You need a consistent one. Small daily improvements create the foundation for bigger outcomes.

Accountability ties it all together. Leaders often underestimate how powerful it is to have someone expecting results from them. A peer can push you with honesty. A mentor can push you with wisdom. Even making a public commitment increases the pressure to deliver. When someone else is watching, your excuses lose their charm. Accountability is not about control. It is about support, pressure, clarity, and consistency.

At the end of the day, vision costs nothing. Execution costs everything. It demands clarity, discipline, patience, and courage. But execution is also the only proof that you meant what you said. The future belongs to people who finish what they start.

So, take a breath and ask yourself again: what is that one thing you keep planning to do, but haven’t done? Whatever your answer is, that is where your execution journey begins. Not next month. Not next week. Today. Because the moment you act, your vision stops being a wish and starts becoming your reality.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.