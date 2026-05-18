Davido Pledges Support for Babcock University Music Infrastructure, Backs Creative Economy

Funmi Ogundare

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, weekend, pledged to support the expansion of music and creative infrastructure at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, describing creativity as ‘the new oil’, in Nigeria.

Speaking during his visit to the university, the award-winning singer said he was ready to give back to his Alma Mater by helping to develop a world-class music department and standard recording studios for students.

Davido, who returned to the university 11 years after graduating, said the visit stirred deep memories of his formative years on campus and reflected on how the institution shaped his discipline and career trajectory.

“I’m ready to donate and give back to the school and make sure we have proper standard studios and facilities because music is oil right now in Nigeria. Creativity right now is oil,” he stated.

He noted the music department was one area he hoped to see expanded significantly, stressing the creative industry has become a major economic driver globally and should be taken seriously by academic institutions.

Recalling his years at Babcock, Davido said the university played a pivotal role in building his discipline despite his early fame and demanding music career.

According to him, while he was already making waves in the entertainment industry and travelling frequently, he remained committed to completing his education.

“I was already big and making money, but I still had to come back to school. I could be in Miami on Wednesday, but I knew I had to return to class,” he said.

He credited the university management, including professors and family members, for encouraging him to remain focused and finish his studies despite the pressures of celebrity life.

Describing his degree as a source of pride, the singer said education remains important even in the entertainment industry.

“My degree can take me anywhere. I’m proud to mention my school anywhere in the world,” he added.

Davido also revealed that many of his earliest fans came from the university community, as students helped spread his music beyond the campus during the early stages of his career.

Advising aspiring entertainers and young people, the singer urged students to believe in themselves, remain disciplined and focus on mastering their craft.

“The most important thing is to believe in yourself and love what you do. Whether it’s music, sports, journalism, engineering or law, push yourself to the fullest extent,” he said.

He maintained that while success can come without formal education, schooling still provides structure and personal development that are invaluable.

The visit attracted excitement among students and staff, many of whom gathered around the singer during his tour of the campus.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor/President of the university, Prof. Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, described the afrobeats star as a major contributor to the growth and legacy of the institution, revealing plans to establish a David Adeleke School of Music in his honour.

Ojewole, who welcomed the singer, said Davido and his family had played significant roles in the development of the university over the years through scholarships, infrastructure support, and contributions to its music programme.

According to him, the institution’s music department became a reality because of the singer’s influence and support, while members of the Adeleke family also contributed to major projects within the university community.

“Even getting the charter of this institution after 40 years of waiting did not happen without the injection from Davido. The music department only became a reality because of him,” the VC said.

He added that the university community takes pride in Davido’s global success and continued acknowledgement of his roots and educational background.

“We boast about you, we dance to your music, and we are proud that you always identify with Babcock and your heritage everywhere in the world,” he stated.

Ojewole stressed that Davido’s return to the campus symbolised a homecoming, assuring the singer that the university would always remain part of his identity and legacy.

“This is your university. This is home for you, and we want you never to forget that,” he said.

He further disclosed that the university hoped to work with the singer towards upgrading the institution’s music facilities into a world-class centre capable of reflecting his global brand and contributions to the entertainment industry.

“The goal is to have a David Adeleke Department or School of Music. We want you to see the facilities and help make it what you would be proud to have associated with your name,” he added.