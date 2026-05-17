Tambuwal: ADC Structure Not Built for Atiku; Obi, Kwankwaso Defected to Test Popularity Elsewhere

Chuks Okocha

Former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, has dismissed claims of a crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that the recent defections of a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and his former counterpart in Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the party to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were based on personal decisions rather than internal divisions.

The departures of the two opposition figures, alongside several federal lawmakers, had fuelled concerns that cracks may be emerging within the ADC-led coalition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in a television interview over the weekend, Tambuwal said the defections were not driven by internal disagreements within the party.

“I do not believe that it was out of any crack. I believe that they wanted to go to another platform for them to possibly test their popularity with the Nigerian people at the general elections,” he said.

The developments had sparked claims in some political circles that the ADC presidential structure was already tilted in favour of Atiku Abubakar, with observers alleging the party’s direction had been settled before the contest fully began.

Addressing the speculation, Tambuwal rejected suggestions that the ADC had been structured to favour Atiku, insisting that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso publicly accused the party of bias.

“I didn’t hear Governor Peter Obi saying so, I didn’t hear Distinguished Rabiu Kwankwaso saying so,” he stated.

He added: “And if it is an assumption of any individual, observers or public commentators, I believe that with Distinguished Senator David Mark on the saddle as chairman of ADC, a level-playing field would have been provided.”

Tambuwal also defended Mark’s credibility, saying those who left the coalition could not question his fairness.

He further insisted that no member of the ADC was excluded from decision-making within the party.

“And stakeholder involvement is very clear in ADC. Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, was allowed to bring the National Organising Secretary of the party; tell me who is at the party that is clearly an Atiku person who is manning either the office of the National Chairman, or the National Secretary, or the Organising Secretary, or the legal adviser of the party that is there.

“But Peter Obi was given National Organising Secretary, the heartbeat, the engine room of the party. And he brought the current National Organising Secretary of the party,” he said.

Earlier, Tambuwal, during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting attended by party loyalists, community leaders, youth representatives, and political associates, relinquished the party’s senatorial ticket to former Commissioner for Finance, Faruk Malami-Yabo, following days of consultations on the selection of candidates for the 2027 general election.