At 89, I Still Exercise, Manage Diabetes with Discipline, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday urged Nigerians to embrace healthy living through proper diet, regular exercise, and routine medical check-ups, saying the lifestyle choices had helped him remain active at 89, despite battling diabetes for over four decades.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta after performing the ceremonial tee-off at the 2026 FirstBank/OBJ Golf Tournament held at the Abeokuta Golf Club.

The former president, who described exercise as essential at every stage of life, particularly in old age, said discipline and consistency in health management had sustained him over the years.

“One thing you must understand is that exercise is very important at every age, and even more important when you become a senior citizen,” he said.

“I’m officially 89 years old, but by the grace of God, I have been keeping fit and strong even though I have been diabetic for over 40 years. Many people do not take their health seriously enough.”

Obasanjo explained that he lives by what he calls the “DREAMS + C” principle, which he said serves as a guide to healthy, balanced living.

According to him, “D stands for diet — what kind of food do you eat? R is for rest — do you have time to rest? E is for exercise — you must exercise regularly. M is for medical — the need to go for check-ups and take necessary medication.

“S is for social — create time to interact with people. This was one of the reasons I established a Senior Citizens Club in OOPL, and the minimum age for joining is 70.

“Finally, C stands for contentment. Whatever position you are in life, be content. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be ambitious; you should have realistic ambition but avoid over-ambition.”

“I am always excited every year to be part of this tournament because, beyond the game itself, it encourages exercise, interaction, and national unity,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chairman of the Abeokuta Golf Club and Chairman of the tournament’s organising committee, Oladele Adeniran, said the competition was organised to honour Obasanjo’s enduring contributions to Nigeria and Africa.

Adeniran dismissed the notion that golf was an elitist sport, insisting that the game remained accessible to people from different backgrounds.

“Yes, if you are financially comfortable, you can play the game. But there is also another pathway into golf, especially for younger people, becoming a caddie. As a caddie, you have access to the course, and you can learn and practice the game,” he said.

“In fact, many professional golfers in Nigeria and around the world today started as caddies. Some came from humble backgrounds, but through golf, they have become respected voices in society.”

He further noted that golf offers flexibility and health benefits, and that players can easily fit the game into their schedules.

“Some people start at 6 a.m., finish nine holes by 8 a.m., dress up, and head to work. Others come in after work around 5 p.m. Apart from being enjoyable, golf also helps people stay active. A round of golf can easily help you achieve over 10,000 steps in a day,” he added.

Adeniran disclosed that the professional category of the tournament featured some of Nigeria’s leading golfers, including Francis Ekpeyong, Nigeria’s number one golfer and West Africa’s top-ranked professional, who emerged the winner of the professional event.

Former Nigerian number-one professional golfer Sunday Olapade finished second alongside veteran golfer Nojim Shofela.